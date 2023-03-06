DC vs UPW, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Delhi Capitals (DC) Women will lock horns with the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the fifth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will be hosting this encounter.

Delhi Capitals Women had a fantastic start to the Women’s Premier League. They convincingly beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women by 60 runs in their opening game.

After being asked to bat first, Meg Lanning (72) and Shafali Verma (84) contributed heavily at the top as they posted 223 on the board. Tara Norris then stepped up with a fifer, which helped them restrict the RCB Women to 163/8 to win the game.

UP Warriorz, too, got off to a winning start at the WPL 2023. They defeated Gujarat Giants by three wickets in their first game, which was a thriller of a contest.

Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone picked up two wickets each to restrict the Giants to 169/6. In the chase, Kiran Navgire scored 53, but they kept falling behind the required run rate.

Grace Harris scored a blistering 59* off 26 balls which helped them chase down the total with one ball to spare. They will look to keep performing in a similar manner going ahead in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Match Details:

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz, Match 5, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: Match 7 2023, Tuesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is a balanced track. The spinners will play a major role while bowling at this venue as the ball may tend to hold a bit on the surface. The batters will have to be patient early on in their innings.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Weather Forecast

The temperature on Tuesday is expected to range between 25 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

The Capitals Women are expected to go with the winning combination for their clash on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

UP Warriorz

The Warriorz are likely to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Match Prediction

With both the Capitals and the Warriorz having won their respective opening fixtures, it will be about carrying forward the winning momentum now. Fans can thus expect a cracking contest on Tuesday when these two sides meet.

Delhi Capitals look like a settled unit and are favored to make it two out of two in WPL 2023.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women to win this encounter.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

