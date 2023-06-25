DD vs LKK Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Dindigul Dragons (DD) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) are set to face each other in Match No.16 of the TNPL 2023 on Sunday, June 25. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host the encounter.

The Dragons, led by Ravi Ashwin, are currently placed second in the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.623 thanks to wins in all three of their matches. They will go into the game after beating Narayan Jagadeesan’s Chepauk Super Gillies by one run on June 21.

Varun Chakravarthy was the standout performer for the Dragons after he finished with bowling figures of 4-0-23-3. The tweaker picked up the all-important scalps of Narayan Jagadeesan and Baba Aparajith. It was on the back of his spell that the Dragons restricted their opponents.

Earlier, Adithya Ganesh scored 44 runs off 30 balls with four fours and one six, taking the Dragons to 170 for the loss of nine wickets.

The Kovai Kings, led by Shahrukh Khan, are placed third in the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.436 thanks to wins in three out of four matches. They also have a chance to dethrone Nellai Royal Kings from the top of the points table.

They defeated Ba11sy Trichy by six wickets in their previous match. After being asked to chase down a target of 118, the Kovai Kings romped home with 10 balls to spare. Opening batter S Sujay stayed unbeaten on 72 runs off 59 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

TNPL 2023, DD vs LKK Prediction: Can the Kovai Kings beat the Dragons?

There is not much difference between the two teams. However, one should back the Dragons since they are yet to lose a single match, and have a quality bowling attack. The upcoming game is expected to be a close one.

Prediction: Dindigul Dragons to win this TNPL 2023 match.

