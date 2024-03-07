Deaf International Council T20 World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Deaf International Council T20 World Cup 2024 is the fourth edition of the Deaf T20 World Cup that will be organized by the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC). The tournament will start on Wednesday, March 6, and will conclude on Tuesday, March 12.

A total of six teams will participate in the competition and they are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, and Bangladesh. Each team will face the other five teams once in the league phase of the tournament. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals and the winners will play the final.

A total of 16 matches are scheduled to be played in the tournament this year. All the matches will take place at the Vision Cricket Center in Sharjah.

Sri Lanka won the last edition of the tournament in 2018 after defeating the host India in the final by 36 runs. They had posted a total of 145 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. India were bundled out for just 109 runs in 17.5 overs. This was the first time Sri Lanka won a major deaf cricket tournament.

Former Australian bowler Brett Lee is the global ambassador for Deaf movement. He was the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the tournament in 2018.

Deaf International Council T20 World Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, March 6

Match 1: Australia vs Sri Lanka - 2:00 PM

Match 2: South Africa vs Pakistan - 6:00 PM

Thursday, March 7

Match 3: Australia vs Bangladesh - 2:00 PM

Match 4: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka- 6:00 PM

Match 5: India vs South Africa - 10:00 PM

Friday, March 8

Match 6: South Africa vs Bangladesh - 2:00 PM

Match 7: India vs Sri Lanka- 6:00 PM

Match 8: Australia vs Pakistan - 10:00 PM

Saturday, March 9

Match 9: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - 2:00 PM

Match 10: India vs Pakistan - 6:00 PM

Match 11: Australia vs South Africa - 10:00 PM

Sunday, March 10

Match 11: Pakistan vs Bangladesh - 2:00 PM

Match 12: Australia vs India - 6:00 PM

Match 13: South Africa vs Sri Lanka - 10:00 PM

Monday, March 11

Semi-Final 1: TBA vs TBA - 6:00 PM

Semi-Final 2: TBA vs TBA - 10:00 PM

Tuesday, March 12

Final: TBA vs TBA - 4:30 PM

Deaf International Council T20 World Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Sport Vot

Live Telecast: N/A

Deaf International Council T20 World Cup 2024: Full Squads

Pakistan

Adeel Qadir, Adnan Ghani, Asad Hussain Jutt, Bilal Khan, Bilal Yousaf, Ehsan Ullah, Jawad Ali, Jubbar Ali, Manzoor Khan, Mudassar Nazir (wk), Muhammad Basit Abbasi, Muhammad Faizan Khan, Muhammad Qamar Naveed, Rashid Ali Jutt, Zaka Ahmed Qurashi Hashmi (c)

Sri Lanka

Alanrose Kalep (c), Asanka Manjula Uwaragala Jatunge, Dinuka Sachin Arukottu Patabandige, Gimadu Malkam Samanthuwa Wasam, Goyum Shanaka Walgamage (wk), Hasitha Prasanna Peyahandi, Lakshan Fernando Thewarasige, Nadun Sameera Nambukara Thanthirige, Rajitha Asanka, Sachith Makaranda Perera Nallaperumage, Sandaruwan Madranga Wanni Achchi Kankanamge, Sumudu Lanka, Tharaka Sampath, Tharmaseelan Balakirushnan, Udaya Lakmal

South Africa

Adams Zane, Badenhorst Heinrich, De Jager Shani, Du Plessis Ruan, Kumalo Rual Verlaint, Limbach Reinhardt, McGee Arthur, Minaar Eric (wk), PoonsamyMuthoo Sivesh, Rossouw Dudley, Seemise Onalerona, Van Der Berg Coenraad, Van Der Walt Tjaart, Venter Colin (c)

India

Virender Singh (c), Sai Akash (vc), Prathviraj Shetty, Jitendra Tyagi, Umar Ashraf (wk), Akash Singh, Vivek Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Munna Sarkar, Santi (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Sudarsun E, Manjeet Kumar, Susheel Yadav, Abhishek Singh

Bangladesh

NA

Australia

Asbury Callum, Bell Harry, Blight Michael, Hay Tyson, Jhonston James, Lenis Bread, Liam Prineas, Melling David (c), Morgan Justin, Nick Mahoney, Park Andrew, Patel Shrey, Perera Himath, Shenton Matthew, Walsh Sean

