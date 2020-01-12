Dean Jones impressed by Rohit Sharma, David Warner's tremendous hunger for runs

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

Rohit Sharma and David Warner are set to have a face-off and will look forward to having a fantastic series

As Australia is set to tour India for a three-match ODI series, it is the battle between two of the best batting line-ups currently in ODI cricket. Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones is especially looking forward to the face-off between Rohit Sharma and David Warner who according to him are two of the best white-ball openers of recent times.

"Rohit Sharma and David Warner are good at both sides of the ground. If you shut one side of the ground, they will find a way to get runs on the other side of the ground," Jones said on a TV show.

"These guys are not only physically fit, but mentally fit as well and they have a vivacious appetite for runs and I want to see who wins this battle," he further added.

The series begins with the first ODI at Mumbai on January 14, with the second ODI being in Rajkot on January 17 and the third will be played at Banglore on January 19.

Both the teams have strong batting line-ups but also have bowlers that can bowl in excess of 140 kmph. Dean Jones also spoke about the kind of advantages that bowlers bowling above 140 kmph have.

"That's the thing with bowlers with a rate of 140 plus, when they bowl above 140 and you make a mistake, you don't have time - you get bowled out or LBW and that is why the team likes to have bowlers that bowl at a 140," stated Jones.