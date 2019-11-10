×
Deepak Chahar records best bowling figures in T20Is; becomes the only Indian to take a hat-trick in T20Is

Sarah Waris
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
10 Nov 2019, 23:47 IST

Deepak Chahar became the 1st Indian to take a hat-trick in T20Is
Deepak Chahar became the first ever Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in T20Is during the third and final game of the series against Bangladesh at Nagpur, which the home side won by 30 runs.

After being sent in to bat, the India notched up 174 on the board and it needed a stellar effort from the seamers upfront to have any hopes of sealing the series. In tough conditions, Chahar starred as he returned with figures of 6 for 7, which was also the best ever T20I figures. He surpassed Ajantha Mendis, who previously held the record with figures of 6 for 8.

Needing 175 for a win, the Tigers were rocked by twin strikes by Chahar in the third over, when he removed Liton Das on the fourth ball and then sent back Soumya Sarkar off the very next delivery for a golden duck. While Das was caught at deep mid-wicket by Washington Sundar, Sarkar was caught at mid-off by Shivam Dube.

Chahar then returned for his second over in the 13th over of the innings and provided India with yet another breakthrough as he broke the dangerous stand between Mohammad Mithun and Mohammad Naim by sending back the former.

He was entrusted with bowling the 18th and the 20th over of the innings and he didn't disappoint as he sent back Shafiul Islam on the last ball of the 18th over and then completed his hat-trick by removing Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam on the first two balls of the 20th over as Bangladesh were shot out for 144.

In the process, Chahar became just the seventh Indian bowler to take a hat-trick, across all formats and the second Indian to do so this year. Mohammed Shami had picked up a hat-trick in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup against Afghanistan when he dismissed Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman off consecutive deliveries.

Contact Us