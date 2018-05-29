Dehradun International Cricket Stadium unveiled ahead of International debut

It will host a three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh on June 3rd, 5th and 7th, 2018.

The stadium has been selected as the home ground for the Afghanistan Cricket team

The Dehradun International Cricket Stadium was opened on Saturday, 26th May by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, after a senior delegation comprising experts from the International Cricket Council assessed the facility last week. Having evaluated all the facilities, the officials found the standards for player’s amenities, media and broadcast requirements in compliance to host all three formats of the international games and called it one of the best venues they have visited recently.

Located in the capital of Uttarakhand, the stadium is set against the backdrop of rolling hills and rivers and blends with the picturesque landscape of the state. A world-class facility for 25000 spectators, the intimate seating bowl provides uninterrupted views of the cricket field.

The design of the stadium reflects local architectural influences, recalling a proud past while serving as a bridge to a modern era. The stadium creates a 21st-century fan experience and a premier entertainment experience for sports, concert and convention-goers in the Uttarakhand capital.

The facility has state-of-the-art amenities including restaurants, retail, banquet halls and conference rooms to provide the spectators with an interactive viewing experience of the game. The stadium is equipped for complete evacuation in less than 8 minutes as per international security guidelines. The clubhouse complex with its allied facilities of guest rooms, restaurants, banquet halls, auditorium, bowling alley and indoor sports facility will make this the new destination in the city and region.

Designed by Collage Design, the Dehradun International Cricket Stadium is India’s first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold standard sporting arena. Collage Design, one of India’s leading sports infrastructure consultants, previously worked on the development of all six stadiums and 26 training sites (Goa, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai and New Delhi) for India’s first FIFA tournament, the FIFA U-17 World Cup, that took place in October last year.

Describing the efforts that went in to building this facility, Ramkumar Subramaniam, CEO and Founder of Collage Design said, “It’s a complex and challenging process involving multiple stakeholders to conceptualize and develop modern sports facilities. It has been an immensely fulfilling journey with the State Government of Uttarakhand to realise their vision of creating a world-class facility that would serve as a benchmark for other states to invest and promote sports.”

