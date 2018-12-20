Delhi court issues bailable warrant against Gautam Gambhir in real estate fraud case

Gautam Gambhir was the brand ambassador of a fraudulent company

What's the story?

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has found himself amidst a huge controversy as the Delhite was recently issued a bailable warrant of ₹ 10,000 by a Delhi court. The court had asked the retired cricketer to appear in the court regarding a case of a construction company which was endorsed by Gambhir.

In case you didn't know...

Gautam Gambhir is a World Cup winner who has won two World Cups while playing for India, and has also won the Indian Premier League multiple times. He retired from all forms of cricket this month, and he has been away from international cricket for a long time.

The heart of the matter

Photo from the brochure of Rudra Buildwell

Gautam Gambhir was the director and brand ambassador of a real estate project of Rudra Buildwell Realty Private Limited and HR Infracity Private Limited in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area. The complainants filed a complaint against the company way back in 2016 after duping them of 1.98 crore by promising them apartments in the aforementioned area.

In the court's hearing today, it was reported that Gambhir had not been present in the court repeatedly for this case and thus, has been issued a bailable warrant of INR 10,000 by the Delhi court. The next hearing of this case will take place on 24th January 2019, as 17 flat buyers would look forward to hear a favourable decision from the court after they were cheated.

What's next?

With the case's next hearing scheduled for 24th January, it would be intriguing to see how Gambhir responds to this allegation. The former Indian opener is alleged to be one of the most extensive promoters of this project which led to huge investments from the complainants.

