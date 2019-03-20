×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Delhi have one of the best bowling attack: Ishant

IANS
NEWS
News
71   //    20 Mar 2019, 17:22 IST
IANS Image
Ishant Sharma. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Delhi Capitals' pacer Ishant Sharma wants to take wickets than just bowling well in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fast bowler, picked for Rs 1.10 crore in the auction, feels this Delhi team has the arsenal to go all out and win the title. The team has the perfect combination of fast and spin bowlers, he said.

Remarking that he has high ambitions for this season, Ishant said, "I am focused on taking more wickets, not just bowling well. Of course, it (wickets) depends on how well you bowl, but the most important thing is you use your good performance by helping the team in taking important wickets.

"Delhi Capitals has some great bowling options for IPL 2019. With the likes of Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada in the team, I think we have one of the best bowling lineups this time. We have some good all-rounders along with great spinners and that shall help in restricting teams from scoring freely," the 30-year-old said.

Speaking on his return to Delhi, Ishant said he is extremely happy to represent his hometown in the IPL. "I have played for different teams in the IPL. But it makes me immensely happy to be able to represent Delhi Capitals this season. Being a Delhi boy, it is a great chance for me to represent my home side and my most important target is to make the Capitals win the coveted title," said the lanky bowler.

"It will be crucial for us to start well against the Mumbai Indians in their home ground. We know the crowd will be behind them, but our team has enough experience to tackle the pressure and perform against a strong lineup. We are all looking forward to playing our first match of the new season."

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will begin their season against Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They will be playing their first home match on Tuesday as they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground.

-- IANS

bbh/pcj

IANS
NEWS
Does India have the best bowling attack in the world right now?
RELATED STORY
Current Indian bowling attack is one of the best in a long time, says Geoff Lawson
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rating the bowling attack of each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 3 bowling sides
RELATED STORY
Dhoni saved me from getting dropped: Ishant Sharma
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One major area of concern for each team ahead of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Kotla is not just a ground for me: Ishant Sharma
RELATED STORY
How Team India is just one bowler short of becoming the best pace attack in Tests
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three reasons why Delhi Capitals can reach the playoffs this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best playing XI for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us