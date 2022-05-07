Denmark vs Finland, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Denmark is set to host Finland for a three-match T20I series starting on May 7 at the Svanholm Park in Brondby.

Based on recent form, the Finland side seems more balanced and the better of the two sides. The hosts, however, will be itching to put their best foot forward and make the visitors work hard for their victory.

A close contest is on the cards when the two teams take on each other in the second of three T20Is. It will be interesting to see whether Finland manage to beat Denmark in the latter's backyard.

Denmark vs Finland 2nd T20I, Match Details

Match: Denmark vs Finland, 2nd of 3 T20Is

Date: May 7, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Svanholm Park, Brondby

Denmark vs Finland 2nd T20I, Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 4 and 17 degrees Celsius. There is a 20% chance of rain.

Denmark vs Finland 2nd T20I, Pitch report

The surface at Svanholm Park is better suited for the bowlers. The pacers will enjoy bowling on this surface. While the batters will have to apply themselves well, there is no shortage of runs on this surface.

Denmark vs Finland 2nd T20I, Probable Playing XIs

Denmark

Hamid Shah (c), Abdul Hashmi (wk), Musa Mahmood, Rizwan Mahmood, Saran Aslam, Abdul Mahmood, Antique Uddin, Saif Ahmad, Lucky Ali, Omar Hayat, Absar Khanm

Finland

Nathan Collins (c), Aravind Mohan (wk), Aniket Pusthay, Parveen Kumar, Sapan Mehta, Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, Mahesh Tambe, Belayet Khan, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad.

Denmark vs Finland 2nd T20I, Match Prediction

Finland are the more balanced of the two sides and are expected to finish on top in this encounter. Denmark are expected to put up a tough fight.

Denmark vs Finland 2nd T20I, TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar