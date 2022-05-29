Denmark Women vs Sweden Women, Women’s T20I Nordic Cup Match 5: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Denmark Women and Sweden Women will clash in the fifth match of the Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022 at the Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground in Kolsva, Sweden.

Denmark Women lost both of their opening games in the tournament. They first suffered a 69-run defeat at the hands of Sweden Women. In the next game, they were beaten by Norway Women. Set to chase a total of 113, Denmark Women could only get to 74/4 in a 15-overs a side contest. They need to pick themselves up if they want to win a game in this tournament.

Sweden Women, on the other hand, are having a terrific run so far. They have won three games in a row and are unbeaten. Incidentally, they played their last game against Denmark Women, which they won convincingly by 69 runs. Kanchan Rana (36) and Abhilasha Singh (46) guided them to 159/5. Their bowlers then responded well to bundle the Denmark Women out for just 89 runs. Skipper Gunjan Shukla grabbed four wickets, leading from the front.

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Match Details:

Match: Denmark Women vs Sweden Women, Match 5, Women’s T20I Nordic Cup.

Date and Time: May 29th 2022, Sunday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground, Kolsva, Sweden.

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Pitch Report

The wicket is not as easy to bat on. Batters need to take their time in the middle before playing their shots. Bowlers will be get help from this surface. The team that wins the toss will have no hesitation in batting first and defending the total later on.

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Weather Forecast

There will be a cloud cover throughout the game. However, there is no chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around between 6 and 15 degrees Celsius.

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Probable XIs

Denmark Women

Divya Golechha, Nita Dalgaard, Ane Nilossonan, Tine Erichsen (c), Natasha Holmgaard, C Pallesen, Sofie Petersen, Sigrid Buchwaldt, A Brocksle, K Mosumgaard, Maria Karlsen.

Sweden Women

Kanchan Rana, Abhilasha Singh, Anya Vaidya, Rashmi Somashekhar, Daisy Holm, Signe Lundell, Gunjan Shukla (c), Sienna Linden, Surya Ravuri, Sofie Elmesioo, Meghana Alugunoolla.

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Match Prediction

Denmark Women have struggled with two successive defeats. They haven’t been consistent with their batting or bowling. Sweden Women, on the other hand, are on a three-match winning streak and have played good all-round cricket. Hence, they are the clear favorites to win this match and maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Prediction: Sweden Women to win this encounter.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A.

LIVE POLL Q. Gunjan Shukla to pick three or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava