Deodhar Trophy 2019 | Shubman Gill & Mayank Agarwal score tons, India C trounce India A

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 01 Nov 2019, 16:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shubman Gill (right) scored 143 runs.

India C registered a win in their first match of the Deodhar Trophy 2019, beating India A handsomely by 232 runs. Playing their second game in as many days, India A conceded the highest ever total of the tournament, 366 runs in 50 overs. Abhishek Raman, Bhargav Merai, Ravi Bishnoi and Yarra Prithviraj were drafted into India A squad but that didn't make much difference as they failed to play the full 50 overs yet again.

Electing to bat first, India C captain Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal batted with complete authority to script a 226-run opening stand by the 39th over. Mayank Agarwal scored 120 runs off only 111 deliveries, including 15 fours and one huge six. He was caught at long on while trying to slog opposition captain Hanuma Vihari’s full delivery over mid-wicket. On the other hand, Gill kept timing the ball immaculately to bring up his century in 123 deliveries.

Both players complemented each other and balanced their knocks with regular strike-rotation. Gill scored six sixes and 10 fours before getting out to Ravichandran Ashwin at mid-wicket, trying to slog the Indian spinner out of the ground. He scored 143 runs and was later joined by Suryakumar Yadav, who added a quick-fire 72 runs off only 29 deliveries and helped India C post a record-breaking total of 366. Suryakumar's innings included nine hits to the fence and four boundaries at a phenomenal strike-rate of 248.28.

Ravi Bishnoi, Ashwin, and Vihari claimed one wicket each while the pacers went wicketless. Jaydev Unadkat leaked 82 runs in his 10 overs and wasn’t anywhere close to his best.

In reply, the sorry form of India A batsmen continued with the highest score being 31 runs by opener Devdutt Padikkal. Jalaj Saxena proved to be the star for India C with the ball, claiming seven wickets for 41 runs, claiming the scalps of Padikkal, Bhargav Merai, Ishan Kishan, Ashwin, Unadkat, Bishnoi and Siddarth Kaul to restrict India A to 134 runs. Ishan Porel took two wickets while experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni bagged one wicket in an innings that didn’t even last 30 overs.

An absolutely clinical performance for India C overall. After posting a mammoth total of 366/3 on the board, they have bowled out India A for 134 runs and win by 232 runs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/hOguMO34xn pic.twitter.com/Xnyhx9WKXt — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 1, 2019

Squads

India B

Parthiv Patel (c&wk), Priyank Panchal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Baba Aparajith, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy, K Gowtham, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Rush Kalaria, Yarra Prithviraj, Nitish Rana

India C

Shubman Gill (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jalaj Saxena, Avesh Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishan Porel, D G Pathania, Virat Singh

Remaining Fixtures

November 2

Advertisement

India B vs India C.

November 4

Final.