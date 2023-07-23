Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 1, North Zone vs South Zone - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Deodhar Trophy 2023 will commence on Monday, July 24, with a match between North Zone and South Zone at the Puducherry Siechem Ground. North Zone will be captained by Nitish Rana, while Mayank Agarwal will lead the South Zone troops in the competition.

Deodhar Trophy will be played in a zonal format for the first time since 2014. The tournament is returning after a long COVID hiatus as the last edition was played in 2019.

Apart from Nitish Rana, the North Zone squad boasts of Punjab’s Mandeep Singh. Young Indian stars, including Harshit Rana, Nishant Sindhu and Abhishek Sharma, who are a part of India’s squad for the emerging Asia Cup 2023 will also be joining the North Zone squad after returning from Sri Lanka.

Rishi Dhawan will once again be one of the crucial figures in the North Zone side, bringing a lot of domestic experience into the side. IPL stars including Prabhsimran Singh, Yudhvir Charak, and Sandeep Sharma will also feature for the North Zone side in the Deodhar trophy.

As far as the South Zone is concerned, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, N Jagadeesan, and R Sai Kishore will be among the prominent names in the side. One very key figure who will grab a lot of eyeballs in the South Zone squad will be Arjun Tendulkar.

North Zone vs South Zone Match Details

Match: North Zone vs South Zone, Match 1, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 24, Monday, 09.00 am IST

Venue: Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

North Zone vs South Zone Pitch Report

Both bowlers and batters are anticipated to enjoy a respectable amount of assistance from the surface at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, which offers a neutral wicket. The middle overs will be greatly influenced by spinners.

North Zone vs South Zone Weather Forecast

In Pondicherry, the weather is expected to remain overcast on Day 1 of the Deodhar Trophy proceedings and hence, there could be a bit of help for swing bowling early on. There is a 40 percent chance of precipitation and more than 60 percent humidity is expected.

North Zone vs South Zone Probable XI

North Zone: Nitish Rana (c), Himanshu Rana, Mandeep Singh, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Rohilla, Vivrant Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Mayank Markande.

South Zone: Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riki Bhui, Rohit Rayudu, Washington Sundar, Arjun Tendulkar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Vijaykumar Vyashak, R Sai Kishore, Vasuki Koushik, and Vidhwath Kaverappa.

North Zone vs South Zone Match Prediction

Given the recent form of these sides and the team combinations, the South Zone side look more promising. Given that the conditions will also favor their style of play, Mayank and Co. will be the favorites to win the clash.

North Zone vs South Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app

