Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 4: North Zone vs Central Zone - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

North Zone will collide against Central Zone at the Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry in the fourth match of the Deodhar Trophy on Wednesday, July 26. Both teams have lost their opening games of the tournament and will be desperate to bounce back.

North Zone suffered a massive 185-run defeat (VJD method) in their first game against South Zone. South Zone posted 303/8 in their 50 overs after opting to bat first in the game.

In response, the North Zone batting lineup had no fighting essence as they were bowled out for just 60 runs in 23 overs. A shambolic batting display from North Zone saw only two of their batters get into double-digit scores.

Central Zone, on the other hand, took on the East Zone in their opening game of the Deodhar Trophy. Central Zone were bowled out for 207 runs in their 50 overs after being asked to bat first. Rinku Singh was once again the lone warrior for the side, scoring 54 runs.

East Zone chased down the target in just 46.1 overs. Karn Sharma was the only ray of light for North Zone in their bowling department as the veteran picked up three wickets in the game.

North Zone vs Central Zone Match Details

Match: North Zone vs Central Zone, Match 4, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 26, Wednesday, 09.00 am IST

Venue: Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

North Zone vs Central Zone Pitch Report

The Puducherry Ground 3 has produced a balanced surface so far with help for both batters and bowlers. Spinners will have a crucial role in the middle overs.

North Zone vs Central Zone Weather Forecast

In Pondicherry, the weather is expected to remain overcast on Wednesday and hence, there could be a bit of help for swing bowling early on. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation and more than 69 percent humidity is expected.

North Zone vs Central Zone Probable XI

North Zone: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Rishi Dhawan, Mayank Dagar, Mayank Yadav, and Sandeep Sharma.

Central Zone: Venkatesh Iyer (c), Aryan Juyal (wk), Madhav Kaushik, Rinku Singh, Yash Dubey, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Chaudhary, Karn Sharma, Aditya Sarwate, Aniket Choudhary, and Yash Thakur.

North Zone vs Central Zone Match Prediction

North Zone looked completely deflated in their opening game of the tournament and were far from performing as a unit. Comparatively, Central Zone looked like a competitive unit in their opening game and hence, the Central Zone will be the favorites for the tie.

Prediction: Central Zone to win this match.

North Zone vs Central Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app