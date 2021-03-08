Devdutt Padikkal registers 4th consecutive List-A century; closes in on Brian Lara and Michael Hussey's record

Karnataka's opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal is having a dream run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-hander has been unstoppable with the bat and recorded yet another century in the 2nd quarter-final against Kerala. The 20-year-old scored 101 runs in only 119 balls, and in doing so, helped his team put up a huge first innings total of 338/3.

This is Devdutt Padikkal's fourth List-A century in a row and he has joined an elite group of players who have achieved this feat thus far. Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa's Alviro Petersen and Pakistan's Khurram Manzoor are the three other cricketers who have this achievement to their credits.

Only Brian Lara and Michael Hussey are ahead in the list with five consecutive List-A centuries. The Karnataka batsman might even have levelled their record had he not got out on 97 against Bihar earlier in the tournament.

Most consecutive centuries in List A cricket:

5 - Brain Lara (West Indies)

5 - Michael Hussey (Australia)

4* - Devdutt Padikkal (India)

4 - Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

4 - Khurram Manzoor (Pakistan)

4 - Alviro Petersen (South Africa)

Advertisement

Devdutt Padikkal's dream run in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21

Devdutt Padikkal has been breaking several records in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has scored 673 runs thus far in 6 matches at a staggering average of 168.25 and has also maintained a healthy strike rate of 95.59.

Padikkal started off the tournament with a fine 52 against Uttar Pradesh and followed it up with a 97 against Bihar. In the last four games, he has gone one step further and ensured he reaches triple figures.

He scored 152 runs against Odisha, which also happens to be his highest List-A score. He was unbeaten in the next two matches against Kerala and Railways where he tallied 126 and 145 runs respectively.

In the recent game against Kerala, he again got into triple figures, making it four tons in a row. Padihas also also hit 61 fours and 20 sixes thus far in the tournament.

In about a month's time from now, Devdutt Padikkal will be plying his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021. RCB will be playing their first game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on 9th April 2021.