DG vs DB prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Deccan Gladiators (DG) and Delhi Bulls (DB) will lock horns in the Qualifier 1 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Gladiators, led by Wahab Riaz, finished the league stage at the top of the points table with 14 points from 10 matches. Their net run rate of 2.596 was also the best among the participating teams in the tournament. In their previous game, they defeated the Bangla Tigers by 62 runs.

After being put in to bat first, the Gladiators racked up a massive score of 140 for the loss of one wicket. Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the star of the show, as the right-hander amassed a 39-ball 96 with the help of 12 fours and five sixes. He played at a strike rate of 246.15.

Andre Russell opened the batting and chipped in with an 18-ball 26. Odean Smith also smacked two sixes in the three balls he faced. While defending the score, the Gladiators bowled the Tigers out for 78. Wanindu Hasaranga finished with stupendous figures of 2-1-8-5.

The Bulls, led by Dwayne Bravo, finished second in the points table with a net run rate of 1.047. The team should be high on confidence as they are on a three-match winning streak. In their last league game, they defeated Team Abu Dhabi by 49 runs on Thursday.

The Bulls notched a colossal score of 135 for five on the board in their 10 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for them with a 29-ball 69. Sherfane Rutherford also chipped in with a 22-ball 52. Thereafter, Adil Rashid and Dominic Drakes got three wickets apiece to take the Bulls home.

Can the Bulls (DB) beat the Gladiators (DG)?

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The Gladiators beat the Bulls both times in the league stage of the ongoing T10 championship. However, it’s pertinent to note that they won both the matches after chasing down targets.

The Bulls have won three games in a row and they are brimming with confidence. The team, batting second, has a great chance of winning the game and qualifying for the final of the tournament.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The team, batting second to win this game.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Bulls beat the Gladiators? Yes No 6 votes so far