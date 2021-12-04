DG vs DB prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Deccan Gladiators (DG) and Delhi Bulls (DB) will lock horns in the final of the T10 League 2021-22 on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Gladiators, led by Wahab Riaz, have had a stupendous run in the tournament thus far. They topped the points table in the league stage, winning seven of their ten games. Their net run rate of 2.596 was also the best among all teams.

In the Qualifier 1 on Friday, December 3, the Gladiators beat the Delhi Bulls by 17 runs. After being put in to bat first, they scored 139 runs in their allotted quota of ten overs. Andre Russell, David Wiese and Odean Smith scored 30s to propel the Gladiators.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore also gave them a decent start, scoring 23 runs off 16 balls. While defending their score, the Gladiators didn’t allow the Bulls to run away with the game. Russell picked up two wickets as the Bulls ended their innings on 122 for five.

The Bulls, led by Dwayne Bravo, finished second in the points table with 14 points from ten games. Although they lost to the Gladiators in Qualifier 1, they made a comeback, beating Team Abu Dhabi by 49 runs in Qualifier 2 on Friday, December 3.

The Bulls didn’t get a decent score, as they only managed 109-7 on the board. Romario Shepherd top-scored for them with 26 off 16. Thereafter, they bowled Team Abu Dhabi out for 60 in only 8.3 overs. Left-arm pacer Dominic Drakes picked up four wickets.

Can the Bulls (DB) beat the Gladiators (DG)?

The Gladiators have shown tremendous form in the tournament thus far. After doing well in the league stage, they showed their class even in Qualifier 1 on Friday.

The Delhi Bulls also haven’t fared badly either. After their loss in Qualifier 1, they made a strong comeback in their next game. The team, batting second, seems to have the edge in the final game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this game.

