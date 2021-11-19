DG vs TCB Prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match?

Deccan Gladiators and Chennai Braves are all set to lock horns in Match No. 3 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Saturday, November 20. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Gladiators, led by Wahab Riaz, have qualified for the final of the T10 league only once. Back in 2019, Maratha Arabians beat them by eight wickets to win the title. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Tom Banton are the potential opening batters for their upcoming season.

Tom Moores is also a handy left-handed batter. Najibullah Zadran played well in the T20 World Cup for Afghanistan and should be a vital cog of the Gladiators’ middle-order. The team has a strong bunch of all-rounders, consisting of David Wiese, Andre Russell and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Russell looked a tad out of form in the World Cup, but he is expected to stage a comeback. He’ll have Tymal Mills, skipper Wahab, Anwar Ali, Hamid Hassan, Rumman Raees and Wiese for company in the pace department. The onus will also be on Hasaranga to step up and deliver.

The Braves, on the other hand, will be led by Dasun Shanaka, who also captains Sri Lanka's limited-overs teams. Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Shahzad are two of the biggest hitters of the cricket ball and their performances will be vital for the Braves' success.

India’s Yusuf Pathan is also a part of the Braves in the T10 League. Angelo Perera and Darren Bravo are useful batters in the middle-order. Waseem Muhammad scored a century against Ireland around a month ago and the Gladiators may pick him as an opening batter.

Curtis Campher, who picked up a hat-trick against the Netherlands in the World Cup, is also a part of the Braves. Munaf Patel and Fareed Ahmad Malik are likely to share the new ball for the Braves. Afghanistan’s Samiullah Shinwari and Ravi Bopara bring loads of experience to the squad.

Can the Braves beat the Gladiators?

The Wahab Riaz-led Gladiators clearly look the stronger of the two teams in the upcoming T10 League. They have a much stronger bowling lineup than the Braves, at least on paper.

Even in the batting department, the Gladiators seem to have more firepower. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Gladiators beat the Braves and make a winning start to the tournament.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win the match.

