×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dhoni chills with Warner & Co post Hyderabad game (Lead)

IANS
NEWS
News
10   //    18 Apr 2019, 15:32 IST
IANS Image
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 17, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Despite missing the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) due to back spasm, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen involved in post-match activities with the Hyderabad boys.

In recent times, Dhoni has been interacting with players of opposition teams once the match ends and again on Wednesday night, the CSK skipper was seen in a huddle with the SRH players after the Orange Army registered a thumping six-wicket win over his team at the city's Rajiv Gandhi International stadium.

He spent some time with David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma and they were seen sharing some light moments.

"#Thala at the epicentre of the huddle to discuss the #Yellove and much more about the game!," the CSK Twitter handle posted late Wednesday night.

The defending champions were restricted to 132/5 after they opted to bat. Later, Hyderabad overhauled the target with 19 balls to spare, thanks to Warner and Jonny Bairstow who both cracked fifties.

Chennai will next play Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 21 before hosting Hyderabad in the return fixture at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 23.

After Wednesday's win, Hyderabad climbed up to fifth place in the league points table with four wins from eight games while Chennai still remain the table-toppers.

Advertisement
Dhoni chills with Sunrisers Hyderabad post match
RELATED STORY
Warner, Bairstow happy to start well for Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
5 Best knocks by David Warner for Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
Delhi ride bowlers' efforts to beat Hyderabad (Lead)
RELATED STORY
David Warner: The Man of the IPL
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Warner or Williamson, who should captain Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 2 changes Chennai Super Kings should make for their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
Bairstow, Warner tons demolish RCB, Sunrisers post 231/2
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: Twitter erupts as SRH thrash Dhoni-less Chennai Super Kings 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 34 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 33 | Yesterday
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 35 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us