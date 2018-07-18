Dhoni gear auctioned to raise funds for cancer patients

An autographed warrior costume from MS Dhoni’s iconic Captain Cool role in the Snicker’s advertisement, along with the number 7 jersey worn by him in the ad, is being auctioned online to raise money for cancer patients.

Proceeds from this sale will benefit The Leukemia Lymphoma Foundation, a unit of Tata Memorial Hospital, 80% of whom have an annual income of less than Rs. 30,000.

The items are available on www.SaltScout.com, and fans around the world can place their bids.

The Dhoni charity auction item was donated by Keroscene Films, which produced the ad, and generously enabled by Snickers and MS Dhoni. SaltScout remains grateful that MS Dhoni took time from his demanding schedule to personally sign the item, in support for the cause.

SaltScout is a brand-new startup and social enterprise, and their previous charity sales have featured items associated with stars like Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. This is the first item featured from a sports personality. This unique social venture uses market-based approaches to support fundraising for social causes in a sustainable and scalable fashion. By working closely with celebrities and entities such as production houses, designers, ad agencies and talent agencies, SaltScout unlocks new value from the resources of its partners, generating new revenue streams for social causes that are important to them.