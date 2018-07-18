Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dhoni gear auctioned to raise funds for cancer patients

Press Release
NEWS
News
355   //    18 Jul 2018, 12:49 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

An autographed warrior costume from MS Dhoni’s iconic Captain Cool role in the Snicker’s advertisement, along with the number 7 jersey worn by him in the ad, is being auctioned online to raise money for cancer patients.

Proceeds from this sale will benefit The Leukemia Lymphoma Foundation, a unit of Tata Memorial Hospital, 80% of whom have an annual income of less than Rs. 30,000.

The items are available on www.SaltScout.com, and fans around the world can place their bids.

The Dhoni charity auction item was donated by Keroscene Films, which produced the ad, and generously enabled by Snickers and MS Dhoni. SaltScout remains grateful that MS Dhoni took time from his demanding schedule to personally sign the item, in support for the cause.

SaltScout is a brand-new startup and social enterprise, and their previous charity sales have featured items associated with stars like Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. This is the first item featured from a sports personality. This unique social venture uses market-based approaches to support fundraising for social causes in a sustainable and scalable fashion. By working closely with celebrities and entities such as production houses, designers, ad agencies and talent agencies, SaltScout unlocks new value from the resources of its partners, generating new revenue streams for social causes that are important to them.

Topics you might be interested in:
MS Dhoni
Press Release
NEWS
Stump from Scotland's defeat of England auctioned for...
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni: From a cipher to a bigwig
RELATED STORY
6 Cricketers batting for a cause
RELATED STORY
5 richest cricketers in the world
RELATED STORY
The Maverick Of MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni-The Legend Grows
RELATED STORY
India’s best ODI XI under MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Four times MS Dhoni proved his greatness in ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI Chases by India 
RELATED STORY
Top 10 richest cricketers in the world by net worth
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us