×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dhoni loses cool in 100th win, former stars unhappy

IANS
NEWS
News
120   //    12 Apr 2019, 11:16 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action during the 25th match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 11, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur, April 12 (IANS) Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) was marred by an incident where he lost his cool dramatically towards the end of the game, leading to former players criticising the move.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scripted their sixth win in seven games on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here as they gunned down a modest 152 run target in a dramatic final over.

Skipper Dhoni scored 58 off 43 balls with Ambati Rayudu (57 off 47 balls) also helping in the run-chase. But Stokes got Dhoni out with a yorker in the last over before a waist-high no-ball to Mitchell Santner was ruled out by umpire Ulhas Gandhe after trying to raise his arm.

This infuriated Dhoni as the decorated former India captain stormed inside the ground in never-seen-before scenes and chastised Gandhe before leg umpire Bruce Oxenford asked him to calm down and sent him.

Kiwi Santner then hit a six off the last ball to finish the game off in style.

Dhoni was later fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

"This is not a good look for the game... No place at all for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout," former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted.

Former Australian opener Michael Slater, who was commentating the match, was shocked at what he was seeing in front of his eyes.

"I can't say I've seen this (before)," Slater said.

Advertisement

"You will never see a captain storm out onto the field to have a discussion with the umpires. Unbelievable."

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta echoed Slater.

"He's got every right to go and speak to the fourth umpire, he's got every right to speak to the match referee ... but walking in while the game is on (is wrong).

"Just because you feel you've been wronged you can't go and do things which are not permitted."

Former Australia pacer Shaun Tait also lashed out at Dhoni.

"You don't walk onto the field. It's not village cricket or under-10s cricket -- this is the IPL," Tait said.

"You're a player. I think Dhoni sometimes forgets he's a player. You're not an official, you're a player, you can't control the officials. It was a really bizarre look."

"They (Rajasthan) were able to build up pressure right until the end. Once you win games like these, you are able to take a lot," Dhoni said after the win.

"But it's important to work on the negatives that have not gone well, while enjoying the win. Otherwise it can come back to hurt us later in the tournament."

IANS
NEWS
Watch: MS Dhoni loses his cool after Deepak Chahar bowls back-to-back no balls
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni storms on to the field to blast the umpires
RELATED STORY
Enjoy win, but learn from mistakes: Dhoni to team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni is showing why he is cricket's best calculator
RELATED STORY
Dhoni loses calm after Chahar bowls freebies at death
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Looking back at the crazy CSK triumph that ended with Mitchell Santner's last-ball six
RELATED STORY
5 MS Dhoni records that might not be broken
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Twitter hails 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni as Chennai beat Rajasthan by 8 runs
RELATED STORY
Watch: Hardik Pandya loses his cool after Shikhar Dhawan's bad throw
RELATED STORY
What makes Dhoni more special than any other player in the world
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 26 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 25 | Yesterday
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 27 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us