Did a Dhoni myself, understand his passion: Shakib

Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shakib Al Hasan in action during the second IPL 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 24, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Hyderabad, April 13 (IANS) He had done a Dhoni himself while leading Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy in 2018 and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni's side when asked how he took to the CSK skipper walking onto the pitch during their game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

"I did the same thing in Nidahas Trophy so I cannot make a comment. Happens in the heat of the moment and show how motivated you are for the team and the extent you can go to for the team," he explained.

While Shakib hasn't played in the XI, he doesn't let that demoralize him and the Bangladesh all-rounder is looking to constantly work on his fitness and be ready for the call from the captain and coach.

"Obviously it is disappointing when you are not playing, but you need to understand the situation and the overseas players who are playing have done well. So, it is also difficult for the team management as well. Momentum is an important factor and we have the belief that we can go all the way as we have a stronger team than last year.

"I need to remain fit and ready for the game when I get the call. World Cup is also coming after this and I am taking a lot of motivation out of this. Will look to give it my best when my turn comes. I have been doing everything I need to do to keep myself prepared. I have been training more than I generally do when I am playing. Getting stronger and fitter," he smiled.

Shakib said that sitting out has also given him more perspective as to how to approach the game. "How I am seeing at the games from outside gives me a different perspective. I have generally played all the games, so this too is a different experience for me. This is an opportunity for me to learn every day," he pointed.

While the SRH unit was considered one of the best bowling attacks last season, they have flattered to deceive this year. But Shakib feels that the team is working overtime to ensure that things fall into place.

"Last year was really good for us in the death overs, this year we have conceded runs and we are aware of this and working on that aspect of the game. We will look to minimize the damage. Teams tend to apply themselves differently. The teams are more calculative and are trying to keep wickets in hand for the last 10 overs and that makes the job tough. But we have enough quality bowlers," he said.

Asked to comment on David Warner's return to the outfit, he said: "It has been great. He is a great ambassador for the team. The way he has been performing after coming back after a year shows the determination he has and the commitment. Even last year he kept messaging in the group and supported us. It is good to have him back and he has performed really well.