Dilip Vengsarkar believes Sourav Ganguly is 'undermining the credentials' of selectors by speaking on their behalf

Former India captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has slammed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, alleging that the latter is “undermining the credentials” of the national selectors by speaking on their behalf.

Dilip Vengsarkar added that there is currently no clarity on who is calling the shots in the selection of the Indian cricket squad.

Sourav Ganguly had spoken to PTI about selection details, including the controversy which surrounded the injury of Rohit Sharma, last week. However, this has not impressed Dilip Vengaskar, who feels that it is an intrusion into the responsibilities of the selectors.

Dilip Vengsarkar said:

“I really don’t know who calls the shots while selecting the shots […] It’s quite astonishing to see the Ganguly wearing so many hats as he speaks on behalf of the supposedly appointed chairman of selectors, Sunil Joshi, as to why ‘X’ was dropped and ‘Y’ was not selected and why ‘Z’ was not considered, besides how somebody is still not fit.”

The 64-year-old also pointed out that the BCCI president is “sticking his neck out” by speaking on behalf of the office-bearers, including national selectors and the IPL chairman. He added that he was a strong believer that former cricketers should run the game but the current situation is changing his mind.

Dilip Vengsarkar said:

“I always believed the game should be run by former cricketers and was expecting a lot from Ganguly. However, whatever I have seen so far is beginning to change my mind […] When the IPL dates and venues were being discussed and organized, he was speaking on behalf of the IPL chairman. Sadly, time and again he’s sticking his neck out on behalf of those who are capable of taking decisions and explaining them on their own. Is he undermining their credentials? Or does he feel he knows more than the others?”

Check out the full schedule of India's tour of Australia

Advertisement

Dilip Vengsarkar not impressed with BCCI medical team’s handling of Rohit Sharma injury situation

Dilip Vengsarkar is also not impressed with the way BCCI’s medical team had handled the injury of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. He said:

“Rohit surprisingly sees himself being dropped from the India n team for the tour because the BCCI physio has ruled him out due to hamstring injury. Now, the question is: How did the MI physio declare Rohit fit to play in the IPL? Why is there a discrepancy in the reports of two physios.”

Updates - India’s Tour of Australia



The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team.



More details here - https://t.co/8BSt2vCaXt #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ge0x7bCRBU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2020

Rohit Sharma was initially not included in any of the three squads for the Australia tour due to his hamstring injury. However, a BCCI announcement on Monday said that he would be included in the Test squad after the medical team had continuously monitored his recovery.

Advertisement

Also read: BCCI announces major changes in the Indian squad