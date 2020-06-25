Dilip Vengsarkar criticises MCA after Wasim Jaffer’s appointment as the head coach of Uttarakhand

Wasim Jaffer was a part of several Ranji Trophy triumphs for the Mumbai Ranji side.

Earlier this week, Jaffer was appointed as the head coach of Uttarakhand for the upcoming domestic season.

Photo source: Indian Express

Domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer recently took up the role of Uttarakhand’s head coach for the upcoming domestic season. It is surprising, that Wasim Jaffer, who played for Mumbai for most of his career before moving to Vidarbha, was not made the head coach of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy side.

While most of the state associations have appointed or are in the process of appointing their support staff for the forthcoming season, the Mumbai Cricket Association is yet to form the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) which makes the appointments.

Wasim Jaffer, who was a part of several Ranji Trophy triumphs for Mumbai, had expressed his wish to coach the domestic giants. However, he was not approached for the job by MCA.

“If they had approached me, I’d have thought about it. I’m not saying I would have taken it 100%, but I would have liked to do it. However, I’d have wanted some say in the selection also. If they had given me some authority, I’d have loved to coach my home team first. Who doesn’t want to coach Mumbai? Probably, they had someone else in mind, which I understand,” Jaffer was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Dilip Vengsarkar unhappy with MCA’s operations after Wasim Jaffer's appointment

In the wake of Wasim Jaffer’s new role in Uttarakhand cricket, former India and Mumbai captain Dilip Vengsarkar lashed out at the MCA.

“It’s time the Apex council of MCA wakes up from its deep slumber and appoints the various cricketing committees before it’s too late,” Dilip Vengsarkar told TOI.

Dilip Vengsarkar further said that the non-appointment of two great cricketing minds – Chandrakant Pandit and Wasim Jaffer is a loss for the MCA.

“As things stand, MCA has already lost the golden opportunities to connect with the likes of Chandrakant Pandit and Wasim Jaffer who have already been snapped up and would be coaching Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand respectively,” Dilip Vengsarkar said.

Dilip Vengsarkar, who served as MCA’s vice president for close to 15 years, also added that Mumbai’s Apex Council needs to understand the urgency to appoint competent coaches unless they have already zeroed in on coaches from outside Mumbai.