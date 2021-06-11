"Do we really need players like this in our game?" - Lisa Sthaleker slams Shakib Al Hasan for aggressive on-field behavior

Former Australia Women's captain Lisa Sthalekar has slammed Shakib Al Hasan for his aggressive antics in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) game on Friday. Sthalekar questioned the Bangladeshi superstar's place in international cricket, saying he was setting a "terrible example" for younger players.

Shakib was caught on camera furiously kicking the stumps and arguing with the on-field umpire a couple of times during the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited. Videos of the two incidents went viral on Twitter, drawing strong reactions from all corners.

Lisa Sthaleker took aim at Shakib Al Hasan and also highlighted his two-year ban from all international cricket for failing to disclose corrupt approaches.

"I hope young cricketers especially in Bangladesh don’t follow this terrible example! First a ban from all cricket (2 years, with one year suspended), now this poor behaviour. Do we really need players like this in our game? Love to know your thoughts," Sthalekar tweeted on Friday with a video of the incident.

Shit Shakib..! You cannot do this. YOU CANNOT DO THIS. #DhakaLeague It’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/WPlO1cByZZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

In the first incident, Shakib was apparently ticked off after the umpire turned down an LBW appeal in the fifth over. He kicked the stumps and confronted the umpire, who didn't budge.

The 34-year-old once again lost his cool few overs later. Shakib walked towards the umpire from his position on the field and again rampantly uprooted the stumps to express his displeasure.

Shakib Al Hasan apologises for his actions

One more... Shakib completely lost his cool. Twice in a single game. #DhakaLeague Such a shame! Words fell short to describe these... Chih... pic.twitter.com/iUDxbDHcXZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan offered an apology a few hours after the incident and said he would not repeat it in the future.

"Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone, especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes, against all odds, it happens," Shakib Al Hasan wrote on Facebook.

"I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all," he added.

It remains to be seen how the DPL authorities and the Bangladesh Cricket Board will react to Shakib's actions.

