Dr. (Capt.)K.Thimmappaiah Memorial Tournament 2019, Round 2 results: KSCA XI, KSCA Presidents XI register comfortable wins

The second round of the Dr.(Capt.)K. Thimmappaiah Memorial tournament witnessed some high-quality cricket as KSCA XI and KSCA Presidents XI registered comfortable wins while a firm batting show from the KSCA Colts helped them register a draw against Team Rajasthan.

Dega Nischal's 197 was the highlight in KSCA XI's mammoth 285-run win over the Kerala Cricket Association while half-centuries in each inning from KSCA Presidents XI's skipper Pavan Deshpande helped his side claim a thrilling 26-run win against the Andhra Cricket Association.

The KSCA Colts' batting effort was anchored by centuries from Sujith NG (153) and skipper Nikin Jose SJ (110) to put up 530/8 as they managed to keep out a strong challenge from Mahipal Lomror's Rajasthan at bay.

However, all was not rosy for the hosts-based teams as the KSCA Secretary's XI came up short against the Vidarbha Cricket Association as a scintillating double century from Ganesh Satish, a 383-ball 282 with 31 fours and three sixes apart from Yash Rathod's 136 proved a little too hard to handle for the Rohan Kadam led-side.

Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh did well to bounce back from a poor show in their first game as the bowlers, in particular, Binny Samuel (6/83) and Nitish Rao (5/78) wrecked havoc to restrict the Mumbai batsmen, before a fine show from the top order and middle order sealed a comfortable 9-wicket win for the Ashutosh Singh-led side.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association did well to come back from a loss in their opening game as both the departments gelled together to hand the Bengal Cricket Association an 83-run loss, their second consecutive loss in this competition.

In yet another game, the Dr. DY Patil Cricket Academy and Bangladesh Cricket Board XI played out a tight contest as the former took away a slender 25-run lead from the first innings that handed them crucial points at the end of the contest.

In what was one of the only lop-sided contests in the second round, Jharkhand State Cricket Association failed to stand tall against Madhya Pradesh, with four of the MP batsmen scoring hundreds that took their first innings total to 501. The Jharkhand batting unit just fell apart as they succumbed to an inning and 97 run loss.

Here is a full list of the results roundup from the second round

Team Rajasthan v KSCA Colts at RSI Grounds

Team Rajasthan won the toss and chose to bat. Veteran Robin Bist ensured that the decision turned out to be very good one with a composed 101 to help his team put up 369 on the board.

However, the young duo of skipper Nikin Jose S J (110) and NG Sujith (153) and a 196-run partnership between Devdutt Padikkal (88) handed the KSCA colts a vital 161-run lead. Rajasthan's Yash Rathod scored a patient hundred, a 202-ball 101* that saw the visitors come out with a draw in the end.

Brief team scores: KSCA Colts (530/8 dec) claimed a first-innings lead over Team Rajasthan (369/10 and 240/4).

Mumbai Cricket Association v Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh at Alur-1 (Platinum Oval)

Mumbai Cricket Association won the toss and chose to bat but the decision turned out to be a poor one as the team was skittled out for a total of 190. Chhattisgarh carried the momentum into their first innings and rode on the back of half-centuries from Jivanjot Singh (51), Ashutosh Singh (53) and Shashank (59) to post 337 in reply.

Facing the first-inning deficit, MCA failed to impress with their batting effort in their second inning and only managed to score 167, setting a paltry 21-run target for Chhattisgarh which was chased down in just 4.4 overs.

Brief team scores: Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (337/10 and 21/1) beat Mumbai Cricket Association (190/10 and 167/10) by 9 wickets.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Vs Cricket Association of Bengal at Alur-2 (Golden Oval)

Himachal Pradesh won the toss and chose to bat. Consistent domestic performer Prashant Chopra (57) and Eknath Sen (74) notched up well-made centuries but the star of the show turned out to be Raghav Dhawan, who came up with a brilliant hundred, an unbeaten 110 to help his side post a total of 380 in the first inning.

In reply, only Ankur Paul showed some respite with 53 as Bengal were all-out for a mere 178 as Ayush Jamwal (3/42) and Ankush Bedi (3/30) tightened the lid on the scoring. In HP's second innings, the batsmen put up an improved show, building on their 202-run lead with an outstanding inning.

Sumit Verma scored a century, a 134-ball unbeaten 104 while Priyanshu Khanduri added to Bengal's misery with a 58 as Himachal set Bengal a target of 446 to win. The Bengal batsmen did make starts but barring a 140 from Saurav Pal, none of the other batsmen could put up a big score as Bengal fell to an 83-run loss.

Brief team scores: Himachal Pradesh (380/10 and 243/2) beat the Cricket Association of Bengal (178/10 and 362/10) by 8 wickets.

Dr. DY Patil Cricket Academy v Bangladesh Cricket Board XI at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Opting to bat first, the DPCA came up with a decent effort by scoring 331 in their first dig as Ashay Sardesai's 128 overpowered Taijul Islam's six-wicket haul to hand DPCA the advantage. In reply, wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan's 87 runs was a knock of substance that took BCB XI to 306.

Naushad Sheikh (108) and Iqbal Abdullah (70) contributed with some crucial knocks in DPCA's second essay to set a target of 337 for the Bangladesh XI. However, with time running out in the chase, BCB XI only managed to score 156/3 as the former claimed the bragging rights with a slender first-innings lead of 25 runs.

Brief team scores: DY Patil Academy (331/10 and 311/10) took a first-inning lead over Bangladesh Cricket Board XI (306/10 and 156/3)

Vidarbha Cricket Association Vs KSCA Secretary's XI at KINI Sports Ground

KSCA Secretary's XI won the toss and inserted Vidarbha to bat first but they were left to rue the decision as ex-Karnataka batsman Ganesh Satish came up with a memorable knock of a 383-ball 282 in addition to which Yash Rathod's 200-ball 136 saw Vidarbha put up a massive total of 635/6 dec.

The hosts started on a positive note as skipper Rohan Kadam (124) and Naga Bharath (113) put up a 219-run stand for the second wicket, but in the end, the daunting total proved to be KSCA Secretary's XI's undoing as the middle order crumbled in both innings to hand the visitors a comfortable innings and 121-run win.

Brief team scores: Vidarbha (635/6 dec.) beat KSCA Secretary's XI (379/10 and 147/10) by an innings and 121 runs.

KSCA Presidents XI v Andhra Cricket Association at SJCE Grounds, Mysore

KSCA Presidents XI won the toss and opted to bat first. Skipper Pavan Deshpande (80) led the way with the bat along with good efforts from Shishir Bhavane (45), Ritesh Bhatkal (47), and Bhavesh Gulecha (57) that took the side to a par total of 296.

In reply, an all-round bowling effort ensured that the visitors were rolled out for a mere 116 as Bhavesh Gulecha was the pick of the bowlers with 3/16 from 12 overs. In the hosts' second essay, Despande (57) came up with yet another fifty and was assisted with useful knocks from Avinash D (55) and Ritesh Bhatkal (43) as his side scored 212 to set up a target of 393 for Andhra.

CR Ganeshwar's 81 and 49-run knocks from both DB Prasanth Kumar and skipper Ricky Bhui nearly helped Andhra pull off a heist, but they eventually fell short by 26 runs as Pavan Deshpande (3/19) and Ritesh Bhatkal (3/112) were the top performers with the ball.

Brief team scores: KSCA Presidents XI (296/10 and 212/10) beat Andhra Cricket Association (116/10 and 336/10) by 26 runs.

KSCA XI v Kerala Cricket Association at Indian Air Force Ground (IAF)

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) won the toss and elected to field. Dega Nischal maintained his fine run and notched up a mesmerizing 359-ball 197 while skipper Karun Nair chipped in with 92 to take KSCA XI to a massive score of 497 in their first innings.

KCA, in reply, put up a below-par show as only Rohan Kunnumel (104) handed out a fight as wickets constantly fell around him to finally end with just 246 on the board. With a massive 251-run lead, openers Ravikumar Samarth (78) and Abhishek Reddy (57) came up with well-made fifties that saw KSCA XI declare on 215-4.

The target of 468 proved to be too arduous for Kerala as they were bowled out for 182 runs, with left-arm spinner J Suchith (4/63) emerging as the pick of the bowlers in his side's mammoth 285-run win in the end.

Brief team scores: KSCA XI (497/9 dec and 215/4 dec.) beat Kerala Cricket Association (246/10 and 182/10) by 285 runs.

Jharkhand State Cricket Association v Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association at SDNRW Ground

Jharkhand's decision to bat first did not work very well as, with the exception of a 95 from Arnav Sinha, the other Jharkhand batsmen failed to negate the bowling threat and finished with just 228 on the board.

In reply, skipper Rajat Patidar (128), Yash Dubey (126), Himanshu Mantri (105) and Saransh Jain (103*) came up with hundreds as they drove home an influential 273-run lead with a total of 501-6 dec. in the first inning.

Facing a massive deficit to avoid an innings defeat, Jharkhand couldn't stave off a big defeat as Saransh Jain earned the top honors by picking up a five-wicket haul, an effort of 5/39 that bowled out the opposition for just 176.

Brief team scores: Jharkhand Cricket Association (228/10 and 176/10) lost to Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (501/6 dec) by an innings and 97 runs.