Drawing a game is the last option for me: Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has had a golden run as the captain of India so far, especially in the longest format of the game. He is easily one of India’s most successful Test captains, having won 33 of the 55 Tests he has led the country in, boasting a 60 per cent win ratio.

The secret to this kind of success as the leader of the Test side is Virat Kohli’s desire to win at all costs. In a conversation with teammate and Test opener Mayank Agarwal on bcci.tv, Virat Kohli revealed that drawing a game is the last option for him as a leader.

“I would not compromise on wanting a result in any situation, drawing a game for me should be the last option,” Virat Kohli told Mayank Agarwal on a video interview posted on bcci.tv, when asked about his X-factor as captain.

“Say we need 300 on the last day and opposition gives you that target. I would say to the guys let’s go for it. It’s 100 runs in a session and even if you lose a couple of wickets and score 80 in the first session we can make up for it by scoring 120 runs in the final session,” the Indian skipper revealed.

Virat Kohli led India for the first time in Tests in 2014

Virat Kohli took over the Indian captaincy in a middle of a series against Australia when MS Dhoni called it quits in 2014. Since then, as a captain, Virat Kohli has appeared in 55 Tests and scored 5142 runs at a phenomenal average of 61.21 with 20 centuries and 12 fifties.

“Draw comes to me only and only if the situation has gone too bad or in the last hour if we don’t have any option,” the 31-year-old said.

In ODI cricket, Virat Kohli has led in 89 games and won 62 of those matches. The Delhi batsman averages an astronomical 74.59 as captain in ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli said that he feels the fear of a loss is the most negative thing for any cricketer. This mindset has helped India win a Test series in Australia for the first time last year apart from Test match wins in South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

“Fearing a loss is the most negative thing you can think of and it causes self-harm as well as causes harm to your own mindset. Turning a game around are the moments that can make a person feel wow. My aim is to make people realize how good they can be,” Virat Kohli said.