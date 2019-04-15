'Dream come true,' says Vijay Shankar after World Cup 2019 selection

Vijay Shankar is expected to occupy the No.4 spot

All-rounder Vijay Shankar, who has been named in India's 15-member 2019 World Cup squad, reacted to his selection, calling it a 'dream come true'.

In a press release by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Vijay Shankar was quoted as saying:

"I am extremely elated to be in the Indian WC team. This is like a dream come true. We have a few World Cup-winning team members here at SRH and I have spoken to them to understand what it feels like to play in a WC and then go on to win it. I have learnt a lot from them on the ways to manage pressure at such a large scale event".

SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was also named in the squad, stated that he is confident of performing at the World Cup, slated to begin on the 30th of May in England. This will be Bhuvneshwar's second World Cup.

"I am extremely happy to be selected for the World Cup, the conducive English conditions will suit my strength and I am looking to make most of it. Playing for SRH in IPL has given me the right match practice just before the mega tournament like WC. This is my second WC and now I am pretty confident to perform at such level".

VVS Laxman, the mentor of the Sunrisers, also spoke after the selection news, backing the selected SRH duo to do well at the event.

"The Indian team is a very balanced side and is one of the strong contenders for the title. I have closely monitored Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) and Vijay (Shankar) in the nets while they were on SRH duties. They look in great shape and are raring to perform on a stage like World Cup. I can see these players contributing in team’s success in a major way".

