×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dream come true to be part of WC squad: Karthik

IANS
NEWS
News
78   //    16 Apr 2019, 09:52 IST
IANS Image
Dinesh Karthik. (File Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, April 16 (IANS) Picked in the 15-man World Cup squad ahead of Rishabh Pant, stumper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said that it was a dream come true to be part of India's World Cup team.

"I am very excited. It has been a dream for me to be a part of this team for a long time now," Karthik said on Monday night.

"As a team, we have done some special things and I have been through that journey and I have really wanted to be a part of this team," he told www.kkr.in.

Karthik returned to India's World Cup squad after 12 years.

According to five-member selection panel headed by MSK Prasad, Karthik's experience of 91 ODIs gave him the edge over Pant who is still young and inexperienced.

Speaking during the post selection conference on Monday evening, Prasad said: "We were all in unison that either Pant or DK will come in only when Mahi is injured. In an important game, wicket-keeping is also important. That's the reason we went with Dinesh Karthik.

"Pant is full of talent. There's a lot of time for him. It's just unfortunate that he's missed out. Under pressure, we have seen Dinesh Karthik finishing matches. That scored for him."

The World Cup starts in England and Wales on May 30.

IANS
NEWS
'Dream come true,' says Vijay Shankar after World Cup 2019 selection
RELATED STORY
India's WC squad: Karthik pips Pant, Shankar in at No.4
RELATED STORY
India be silly not to pick Karthik for WC: Kallis
RELATED STORY
Karthik should be in World Cup squad, says Nayar
RELATED STORY
ICC 2019 World Cup: 3 players who were unlucky to miss out from India’s squad
RELATED STORY
Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul: Who should be in India's World Cup squad?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why the selectors are right to select Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why Dinesh Karthik was chosen ahead of Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: List of Probable Players to be part of the Indian Squad
RELATED STORY
It's Pant vs Karthik as India pick 15 for WC on Monday
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 32 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 31 | Yesterday
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us