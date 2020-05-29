×
Dream11 European Cricket Series T10 League Stockholm: Full schedule, squads and live streaming details

  • The Dream11 ECS T10 League is a six-team tournament that will begin on June 1. Read all about it here!
  • The Dream11 ECS T10 League will be contested across five days and between six teams.
Prasen Moudgal
Feature
Modified 29 May 2020, 15:52 IST

Dream11 European Cricket Series T10 League - Stockholm
Dream11 European Cricket Series T10 League - Stockholm

Live cricket in June this year is set to begin with the Dream11 European Cricket Series T10 League from June 1, a six-team tournament which will take place in Stockholm, Sweden.

The six teams namely Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, Pakistanska Foreningen, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC will be featuring in the competition that will culminate with the summit clash on June 5.

June 1 - June 4 will host the group stage encounters of the Dream11 European Cricket Series T10 - Stockholm, before the knockout matches and the grand final will be held on June 5.

Dream11 ECS T10 League - Stockholm Squads

Alby Zalmi CC

Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage.

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Aritra Bhakat, Mitchell OConnor, Nasim Khan, Serge Conein, Manir Hossain, Souveer Raghav, Tony Singh, Chris Dominic, Shashikant Panchal, Sesanka Katuri, Anthony Harris, Prashant Shukla, Andrew Cambell, Ned Hall, Joe Taylor, Shahzeb Choudhry, Liam Karlsson, Ankit Dubey, Ubaid Safi, Asim Bukhari.

Pakistanska Foreningen

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

Stockholm CC

Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramaingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlaplli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

Indiska CC - TBD

Sigtuna CC - TBD

Dream11 ECS T10 League - Stockholm Schedule [All times in IST]

June 1, 2020 [Monday]

12.00 PM - DIC vs PF

2.30 PM - DIC vs SHCC

5.00 PM - AZC vs PF

7.30 PM - SHCC vs AZC

June 2, 2020 [Tuesday]

12.00 PM - STCC vs SHCC

2.30 PM - PF vs STCC

5.00 PM - AZC vs STCC

7.30 PM - DIC vs AZC

June 3, 2020 [Wednesday]

12.00 PM - INDCC vs PF

2.30 PM - SHCC vs INDCC

5.00 PM - PF vs SHCC

7.30 PM - INDCC vs AZC

June 4, 2020 [Thursday]

12.00 PM - DIC vs STCC

2.30 PM - INDCC vs DIC

5.00 PM - INDCC vs STCC

7.00 PM - TBC vs TBC (Shield Final)

June 5, 2020 [Friday]

12.00 PM - Semi-Final 1

2.30 PM - Semi-Final 2

5.00 PM - Third place playoff

7.00 PM - FINAL

Dream11 ECS T10 League - Stockholm streaming details

The Dream11 ECS T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode App.

Published 29 May 2020, 15:52 IST
European Cricket League 2020
