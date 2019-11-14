Dream11 is the official fantasy game of Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 League

Abu Dhabi T10 League

Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 League today announced Dream11, India’s Biggest Sports Game, as the league’s official Fantasy Gaming Partner.

The 3rd edition of the hugely successful and newly revamped Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 League, will be held from 15th – 24th November at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium. This year, the league will feature a total of eight teams - Bangla Tigers, Maratha Arabians, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, Karnataka Tuskers and Team Abu Dhabi. The upcoming season will feature a total of 29 matches between November 15 – 24 and will witness the nail-biting battle between some of the most explosive batsmen facing some of the most feared bowlers from across the world in a 10 – over per innings cricket game.

Through this partnership, fans will not only be able to get an opportunity to showcase their knowledge by creating their own virtual teams and compete with 7 crore+ users on Dream11. The T10 League will also see cricketing greats and commentators like Danny Morrison, Dean Jones and Mark Boucher along with Karishma Kotak testing their fantasy cricket knowledge and skill by making their Dream11 team ahead of every game.

Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 League will be broadcasted globally, and will be live-streamed on multi-sports aggregator platform FanCode that offers sports fans news, live match scores, research-based insights, fantasy sports statistics, expert fantasy advice, in-depth game analysis and live match streaming, all on a single platform.

“We are thrilled at Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 to be associate with Dream11 as our official Fantasy Game. Dream11 has an amazing track record of working with global sporting properties such as the ICC, IPL, NBA to name a few. Their platform will create the next level of engagement for our fans and ignite the presence and growth of Abu Dhabi T10 in India even faster.” Mr. Shaji Mulk (Chairman, Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 League).

Talking about the partnership, Dream11 spokesperson said, “We are excited to partner with the revolutionary cricket league, Abu Dhabi T10. In its previous two seasons, the League has successfully managed to garner great support from cricketing fans across the globe. With the exciting line-ups and short format, our 7 crore+ users are most certainly going to not only enjoy creating their fantasy teams on Dream11 but also enjoy watching the matches live.”

The Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 will have an array of international cricketing superstars including Indian cricket legends Yuvraj Singh & Zaheer Khan, England Captain Eoin Morgan, West Indian superstars Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo & Kieorn Pollard to name a few.

The recent Nielsen - IFSG report suggests that 37% per cent of fantasy sports players consume more than 6-8 hours of real-life sports content per week to stay abreast with knowledge on players and match conditions turning passive sports viewers into active participants of a match, while 62 per cent of respondents watch different types of leagues, even when their team / country is not playing.