Dresden T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 13 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2020 has reached the decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned today. The two semi-finals would be played on August 14, followed by the 3rd place playoff match and the all-important final.

BSV Britannia have finished atop the points table of the Dresden T10 League 2020 after the conclusion of the group stage matches. They have 12 points to their name, courtesy six wins, and are placed above BSC Rehberge in the table due to their superior net run rate.

BSC Rehberge, who also have 12 points, are placed second on the points table. They also registered six wins apart from a loss each against BSV Britannia and RC Dresden.

RC Dresden occupy the third stop in the points table of the Dresden T10 League 2020 with 10 points in their bag. They emerged victorious in five matches while losing both their encounters against BSV Britannia and a match against BSC Rehberge.

USG Chemnitz, with 6 points from their eight matches, are the other team to have made it through to the knockout stage. They got the better of Berlin Eagles CC in both their encounters against the bottom-placed team while also handing a defeat to the group toppers BSV Britannia in their final league match.

Berlin Eagles CC were eliminated from the Dresden T10 League 2020 as early as Day 3. They lost all their eight league encounters to bow out of the tournament with no points to their name.

BSV Britannia will be crossing swords with USG Chemnitz in the first semi-final followed by the other penultimate round match between BSC Rehberge and RC Dresden. The losing semi-finalists will face off in the 3rd place playoff match, with the winners of the penultimate round matches playing the title decider.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the conclusion of the group stage matches in the Dresden T10 League 2020 -

Dresden T10 League Points Table

Dresden T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Dresden T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sandeep Kamboj of RC Dresden is the highest run-scorer after the conclusion of the group matches in the Dresden T10 League 2020. He has 182 runs to his name with an unbeaten 38 as his top score. Kamboj has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 143.30 and has struck 16 fours and 5 maximums.

Rohit Singh of BSV Britannia occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has amassed 154 runs in the tournament so far with an unbeaten 49 as his highest score. Singh has an impressive strike rate of 192.50 and has smashed 15 fours apart from 7 hits over the fence.

Nooruddin Mujadaddy of BSC Rehberge is placed third on the highest run-scorers list of the Dresden T10 League 2020. He has scored 145 runs with an unbeaten 56-run knock as his highest score. These runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 193.33 and include 7 fours and 12 sixes, the most by any batsman in the tournament to date.

With the four semi-finalists scheduled to play two matches each today, any of their batsmen could emerge as the highest run-scorer of the Dresden T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Kapil Chandnani of RC Dresden has emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the Dresden T10 League 2020 before the knockout stage encounters. He has scalped 13 wickets with a best effort of 4/11. Chandnani also has an excellent economy rate of 6.43.

Waqas Virk of BSV Britannia and Javed Iqbal of BSC Rehberge are the second-most successful bowlers of the tournament so far with 11 wickets each. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his superior strike rate of 7.09.

While Virk has a best bowling effort of 2/2, Iqbal has 3/4 as his best figures. Both of them have been quite economical having conceded just 6.15 and 5.60 runs per over respectively.

All the bowlers from the four semi-finalists would be looking to displace Chandnani from the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Dresden T10 League 2020.