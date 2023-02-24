DSK vs KR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ganga Cricket Club T10, Match 9

The ninth game of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will see DK Super Kings (DSK) square off against Kayamganj Royals (KR) at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh on Friday (February 24). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DSK vs KR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Super Kings won their last game against Royal Striker XI by 54 runs. The Royals, meanwhile, lost their last game against Fatehgarh Yodhas by six wickets. The Royals will look to win the game, but the Super Kings are expected to prevail.

DSK vs KR Match Details

The ninth game of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will be played on February 24 at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh at 9:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DSK vs KR, Match 9

Date and Time: February 24, 2023; 9:30 am IST

Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for batters. Batters who are tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat firsth. The last game here between Shamshwadi Fighters and Ganga Warriors saw 216 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

DSK vs KR Form Guide

DSK - Will be playing their first game

KR - Will be playing their first game

DSK vs KR Probable Playing XIs

DSK

No injury update

Abhishek Gupta-I, Rahul Yadav-II (wk), Danish Khan (c), MD Junaid, Shubh Agarwal-I, Saurabh Kushwaha, Shiv Mohan, Kunal Rajput, Sunny Dubey, Vivek Singh II, Akshat Namdev

KR

No injury update

Shobhit Chaudhary, Deepanshu Attri, Himanshu Agarwal (c), Govind Sharma (wk), Pawan Sharma, Raghu Sharma, Rishabh Prajapati, Raj Chauhan, Vivek, Prashant Choudhary, Dushyant Choudhary

DSK vs KR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Yadav

Yadav is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. G Sharma is another good pick.

Batters

D Khan

H Agarwal and Khan are the two best batter picks. D Attri played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Chaudhary

A Gupta and Chaudhary are the best all-rounder pick, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Agarwal is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Namdev

The top bowler picks are D Choudhary and A Namdev. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Sharma is another good pick.

DSK vs KR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Chaudhary

Chaudhary bast in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He scored 78 in the last game.

A Gupta

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Gupta the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He scored 76 in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for DSK vs KR, Match 9

A Gupta

R Yadav

S Chaudhary

S Agarwal

A Namdev

DK Super Kings vs Kayamganj Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DK Super Kings vs Kayamganj Royals Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Yadav

Batters: H Agarwal, D Attri, M Junaid, D Khan

All-rounders: A Gupta, S Chaudhary, S Agarwal

Bowlers: A Namdev, D Choudhary, R Sharma

DK Super Kings vs Kayamganj Royals Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Yadav

Batters: H Agarwal, D Attri, D Khan

All-rounders: A Gupta, S Chaudhary, S Agarwal, S Dubey

Bowlers: A Namdev, D Choudhary, R Sharma

