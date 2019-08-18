×
Dudi pads up for cricket innings in Rajasthan Cricket as President of  Nagaur cricket association

Abhishek Tiwari
CONTRIBUTOR
News
28   //    18 Aug 2019, 19:43 IST

No one can deny the fact that cricket in our country gives an adrenaline rush to millions of the lovers of the sport, however, in Rajasthan, it’s usually the action away from the field that makes everybody excited. As the saying goes, cricket is a game of opportunities; yet another politician from the state has found opportunity in the game of cricket.

Senior Congress Leader and former leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Rameshwar Dudi has become the President of Nagaur District Cricket Association.

As if this was not enough excitement, interesting thing to be noted is that Nagaur had remained the “dugout” of beleaguered Czar Lalit Modi who had resigned as head of the Nagaur District Association about two years back in the month of August in 2017.

Modi who had been at the helm of cricket administration in Rajasthan and in BCCI too was the president of Nagaur and after he left, Shiv Shankar Vyas was the president of this district which has always had a prominent place in politics of the state. Dudi was declared elected on August 8.

Speaking to this correspondent over telecom Dudi said that he would work had to nourish the cricketing talent of the district and said he would work to improve the infrastructure of the sport.

“ there are many talents at village level , I will work to identify them and nourish them, there should be development of facilities of academy, stadium, boarding and lodging facilities etc so that more talents can come up from Nagaur, This will be my priority ,” Dudi said speaking to the correspondent.

Infact Dudi not the alone politician who is into cricket administration in the state, President of Rajasthan Cricket Association is senior leader and speaker of assembly Dr C P Joshi while leaders like MLA Hemaram Choudhary in Barmer, Chief whip Mahesh Joshi in Jaipur ,MLA Sanyam Lodha in Sirohi are other prominent leaders who are playing their innings as cricket administrators.

Rameshwar Dudi ,newly elected President of Nagaur District Cricket Association with his supporters
Rameshwar Dudi ,newly elected President of Nagaur District Cricket Association with his supporters

