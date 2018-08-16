Duleep Trophy 2018: Five players to watch out for

The 2018 Indian domestic season will get underway tomorrow as some of the prominent names in the domestic circuit will take on each other in the Duleep Trophy which will be held at the picturesque NPR college ground in Natham, Dindigul.

Yet again, this will be a pink ball tournament and it will be a challenge for the players as they are hardly exposed to the pink ball. Most of the reserve players are named in the India A and India B squads for the quadrangular series against South Africa A and Australia A and it has given a lot of other players a chance to prove themselves and go up the pecking order.

Over 35 players will take part in the tournament that will team all the three teams face each other before the top-2 will play in the final. Among the 35, there are a few Indian internationals and a few players who are looking to make a mark in the domestic circuit and give themselves a chance of going up the ranks.

Let us take a look at five players to watch out for in the tournament.

Squads:

India Blue: Faiz Fazal(c), Abhishek Raman, Anmolpreet Singh, Ganesh Satish, Nikhil Gangta, Dhruv Shorey, Srikar Bharat, Akshay Wakhare, Swapnil Singh, Basil Thampi, Bandaru Ayyappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni.

India Red: Abhinav Mukund(c), Sanjay Ramaswamy, Ashutosh Singh, Baba Aparajith, Writtick Chatterjee, Bavanaka Sandeep, Abhishek Gupta, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mihir Hirwani, Parvez Rasool, Rajneesh Gurbani, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ishan Porel, Yarra Prithviraj.

India Green: Parthiv Patel(c), Prashant Chopra, Priyank Panchal, Sudip Chatterjee, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Baba Indrajith, Vishnu Solanki, Jalaj Saxena, Karn Sharma, Vikas Mishra, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Ankit Rajpoot, Ashok Dinda, Atit Sheth.

K Vignesh

After having two great seasons with the ball, Tamil Nadu pacer has been rewarded with a place in the Rest of India squad for the 2017-18 Irani Trophy and followed it up by getting picked in the India Green squad for the Duleep Trophy.

The right-arm pacer has been the backbone of Tamil Nadu bowling attack as he has taken 61 wickets in just 15 games at an average of 21.86 and gets a wicket every eight overs in India's premier domestic first-class tournament, Ranji Trophy.

His accuracy is something that makes him stand out from the rest and he was working with the likes of Ryan Harris, Troy Cooley, Chris Rogers etc. in Australia last month. He will look to showcase his skills and catch everyone's eyes if he gets a chance to play in the 2018 Duleep Trophy.

