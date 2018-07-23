Duleep Trophy 2018 Schedule Announced

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 726 // 23 Jul 2018, 17:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Parthiv Patel will lead the India Green side

The Duleep Trophy, India's premier domestic first-class tournament, is scheduled to begin on August 17 in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul.

As usual, the tournament will feature three teams, namely India Red, India Green, and India Blue. India Red emerged the winners last time out in September 2017, defeating India Blue by 163 runs in the final held at the Lucknow International Cricket Stadium.

The squads were announced earlier today as well, with Faiz Fazal, Abhinav Mukund, and Parthiv Patel, announced as the respective captains of India Blue, India Red, and India Green.

Fazal led Vidarbha to their first ever Ranji Trophy triumph earlier this year. Patel, on the other hand, was one of the favourites to get selected for India's squad for the Test series against England, which begins on August 1, however, he lost his spot to the youngster Rishabh Pant.

All the matches will take place at the NPR College Ground in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, which is currently hosting the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Like last year, the matches will be played under lights with the pink ball.

Let's take a look at the schedule:

Aug 17- Aug 20: India Red vs India Green - NPR College Ground, Dindigul, 1:30 PM

Aug 23 - Aug 26: India Red vs India Blue - NPR College Ground, Dindigul, 1:30 PM

Aug 29 - Sep 01: India Blue vs India Green, NPR College Ground, Dindigul, 1:30 PM

Sep 04 - Sep 08: TBC vs TBC, Final, NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Here are the complete squads as well:

India Blue: Faiz Fazal (Captain), Abhishek Raman, Anmolpreet Singh, Ganesh Satish, N. Gangta, Dhruv Shorey, K.S. Bharat (WK), Akshay Wakhare, Saurav Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Basil Thampi, B Ayappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

India Red: Abhinav Mukund (Captain), R.R. Sanjay, Ashutosh Singh, Baba Aparajith, Writtick Chatterjee, B. Sandeep, Abhishek Gupta (WK), S Nadeem, Mihir Hirwani, Parvez Rasool, R Gurbani, A Mithun, Ishan Porel, Y. Prithvi Raj

India Green: Parthiv Patel (Captain & WK), Prashant Chopra, Priyank Panchal, Sudeep Chatterjee, Gurkeerat Mann, Baba Indrajit, V.P. Solanki, Jajal Saxena, Karn Sharma, Vikas Mishra, K. Vignesh, Ankit Rajpoot, Ashok Dinda, Atith Sheth