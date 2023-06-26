Duleep Trophy 2023, 1st Quarter-Final, Central Zone vs East Zone: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather and Live Streaming

Central Zone and East Zone are set to lock horns in the first quarter-final of the Duleep Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, June 28. The KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur will host the contest.

Central Zone, captained by fast bowler Shivam Mavi, have a decent squad for the tournament. Mavi, himself, is an effective bowler and can also chip in with useful scores. Rinku Singh was on top of his game for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Avesh Khan and Dhruv Jurel are two of their key players. Saurabh Kumar has done well at the domestic circuit and a lot will depend on him as well.

East Zone have a strong squad at their disposal. Riyan Parag did not have great outing in the IPL and will want to make amends. Abhimanyu Easwaran will also want to make a point after not being picked for the West Indies Tests despite decent performances at the domestic level.

The team also has the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Anukul Roy, who both have been exceptional in domestic cricket. Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar are expected to lead their bowling attack.

Central Zone vs East Zone Match Details

Match: Central Zone vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2023

Date and Time: June 28, 2023, Wednesday, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Central Zone vs East Zone Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Alur is expected to be a decent one. Batters can afford to play their shots on the up. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Central Zone vs East Zone Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain on all four days of the match. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity would not be on the higher side.

Probable XIs

Central Zone

Amandeep Khare, Vivek Singh, Shubham Sharma, Saransh Jain, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi (C), Saurabh Kumar, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Manav Suthar

East Zone

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Riyan Parag, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Nadeem

Central Zone vs East Zone Match Predictions

East Zone have a strong squad and will go into the match as favourites. They have a power-packed bowling attack, which is capable of running through the best of batting lineups.

Prediction: East Zone to win this contest.

Central Zone vs East Zone and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

