Duleep Trophy 2024: How to purchase tickets for the tournament?

The Duleep Trophy 2024 season is set to get underway on September 5. The 61st edition of the prestigious Indian tournament will witness four teams competing for the coveted first-class trophy over a 17-day period until September 22.

Remarkably, the Duleep Trophy 2024 season will be graced by numerous Indian international and IPL stars. India’s all-format celestials like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and white-ball specialists like Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Mayank Agarwal are just some of the big names that are set to represent Team A.

Team B, on the other hand, features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, dashing wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, and Sarfaraz Khan alongside a number of other uncapped Indian youngsters in the side. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead Team C that comprises Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Trending

Team D, set to be led by charismatic Shreyas Iyer, consists of Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Devdutt Padikkal. Iyer’s IPL 2024 winning batchmate Harshit Rana is also a part of the expanded Team D group that is bracing itself for the six-match event.

Back in 2023, a Hanuma Vihari-led South Zone team won the Duleep Trophy title by defeating West Zone in a nail-biting five-day finale. Unlike preceding Duleep Trophy editions, the 2024 season will not be played in zonal format.

This year, four teams will compete with each other in a round-robin format and there are no knockout matches in place this time around.

As some of the biggest stars from Indian cricket brace themselves for the Duleep Trophy 2024 season, fans will surely queue to turn up at Bengaluru and Anantapur-based tournament venues to catch a glimpse of their favorite players in action.

Duleep Trophy 2024 ticketing details: How to buy tickets?

Fans can purchase tickets for the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches through the website of the tournament’s official ticket partner, FixtureCalendar.com. Cricket enthusiasts can simply visit the website and purchase tickets for the matches they wish to attend.

The Duleep Trophy 2024 season will be staged in two different venues. While Bengaluru’s iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the initial game of the season, the action will subsequently shift to the ACA ADCA Ground in Anantapur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️