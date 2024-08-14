Duleep Trophy 2024: Schedule, squads, format, IST timings and live streaming details

Duleep Trophy 2024, which will mark the beginning of red-ball cricket in India's domestic season, will be played from September 5 to September 22. This year's tournament will be the 17th edition of the domestic competition and will be contested by four sides - Team A, Team B, Team C and Team D.

On Wednesday, August 14, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the first round of Duleep Trophy 2024. Opener Shubman Gill has been named captain of Team A; Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead Team B; Ruturaj Gaikwad has been picked as captain of Team C; Shreyas lyer will be the skipper of Team D.

Unlike what some earlier reports claimed, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya haven't been picked for the first round of the domestic competition. KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh are the prominent faces who will be featuring in Duleep Trophy 2024.

Duleep Trophy 2024 format

The Duleep Trophy was earlier played in a zonal format, with players from across the country divided into six zonal sides. However, for the 2024 edition, the BCCI come up with a new format. Four teams - A, B, C, and D - will be featuring in the competition.

Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played in a round-robin format without any knockout games. The team with the most points at the end of the round-robin matches will be declared winners of the tournament.

Duleep Trophy 2024 squads

Below are the four squads for the first round of the 2024 edition of Duleep Trophy.

Team A: Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Khaleel Ahmed, Shaswat Rawat

Team B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk), Navdeep Saini

Team C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Sandeep Warrier

Team D: Shreyas lyer (c), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ricky Bhui, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Saurabh Kumar, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Saransh Jain

BCCI's press release over the squad announcement stated that:

"The athletes who will be selected to represent India for the home Test series against Bangladesh will be replaced in the Duleep Trophy."

Also, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s participation in the tournament is subject to fitness. Reddy received a maiden India call-up for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, but was subsequently ruled out due to injury and was replaced by all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Duleep Trophy 2024 schedule

Below is the schedule for Duleep Trophy 2024, with venues and timings in IST.

Sep 5 to Sep 8: Match 1, Team A vs Team B, Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur (9:00 AM)

Sep 5 to Sep 8: Match 2, Team C vs Team D, ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur (9:00 AM)

Sep 12 to Sep 15: Match 3, Team A vs Team D, Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur (9:00 AM)

Sep 12 to Sep 15: Match 4, Team B vs Team C, ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur (9:00 AM)

Sep 19 to Sep 22: Match 5, Team B vs Team D, ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur (9:00 AM)

Sep 19 to Sep 22: Match 6, Team A vs Team C, Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur (9:00 AM)

Duleep Trophy 2024: Live telecast and live streaming details

As per a report in Business Standard, the live telecast of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be available on Sports 18 network channels in India. The live streaming of the tournament in India can be followed on JioCinema app as well as the website.

