Duleep Trophy Squads: Shubman Gill, Priyank Panchal and Faiz Fazal named captains for their sides

06 Aug 2019

Shubman Gill representing the India U19 team during a tour of England

The long-awaited Indian domestic season is set to begin with the Duleep Trophy beginning on August 17. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named the talented Shubman Gill as the skipper for the India Blue side while the experienced duo of Priyank Panchal and Faiz Fazal will lead India Red and India Green respectively.

Gill's first-time appointment as skipper of a senior team will come as a consolation after he expressed his disappointment at missing out on India's tour of the West Indies. He will look to pile on the runs during the Duleep Trophy to impress the selectors even more after ending up as the highest run-scorer against West Indies A in the 5-match unofficial ODI series.

For the upcoming Duleep Trophy, Gill's team includes some talented players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet, Shreyas Gopal and Basil Thampi. Apart from these players, domestic performers like Tushar Deshpande, Saurabh Kumar and Jalaj Saxena are also part of the youngster's team.

The India Green side led by Faiz Fazal includes Dhruv Shorey, Siddhesh Lad, Rahul Chahar and Ankit Rajpoot while Priyank Panchal's India Red has the Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, talented wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan among others. Panchal, in particular, has been impressive for the India A side during the recent 4-day unofficial Tests against the West Indies A side wherein he scored two fifties to help his side attain an unassailable 2-0 series margin.

The selectors have also not failed to reward Ranji Trophy performances by picking the likes of Milind Kumar, Priyam Garg, Ashutosh Aman, Aniket Choudhary and Rajesh Mohanty.

With South Africa A arriving in India for an unofficial series from August 29, the selectors seem to have not picked players like Shivam Dube, Kona Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Siraj, Mayank Markande among others.

Squads

India Blue: Shubman Gill (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Ricky Bhui, Anmolpreet Singh, Ankit Bawne, Snell Patel (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, Tushar Deshpande, Basil Thampi, Aniket Choudhary, Diwesh Pathania, Ashutosh Aman

India Green: Faiz Fazal (capt), Akshath Reddy, Dhruv Shorey, Siddhesh Lad, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Rahul Chahar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Ishan Porel, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Rajesh Mohanty, Milind Kumar

India Red: Priyank Panchal (capt), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Ishan Kishan (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mahipal Lomror, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Varun Aaron, Ronit More, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Ankit Kalsi