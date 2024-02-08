Durban's Super Giants or Joburg Super Kings - who are the favorites to qualify for the SA20 2024 final? 

In what will be the penultimate match of the ongoing SA20 2024, Durban's Super Giants (DSG) will take on the Joburg Super Kings (JSK). It will be the all-important Qualifier 2 of the tournament, scheduled to take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on February 8.

Last night (February 7), the Joburg side streamrolled past the Paarl Royals in the Eliminator to qualify for the clutch game against Durban.

Both teams boast firepower and pedigree, igniting the question: who emerges as the favorite to qualify for the final? Let's delve deeper into this analysis as we dissect their strengths, recent form, and head-to-head record, unveiling the team with the edge in this high-stake encounter.

#3 Head-to-head record

JSK have had an edge over the Durban side in SA20.

Talking about the head-to-head record between the two sides, Joburg Super Kings have been a far dominant side against the Durban's Super Giants. The two sides have locked horns across four matches, with the Men in Yellow winning on three different occasions.

Durban's only victory came earlier this season when they defended their first-innings total of 145 runs at home.

However, when it comes to playing at the Wanderers Stadium, JSK hold strong credentials. Given that the Wanderers Stadium is their home ground as well, they have been unbeaten at the venue against DSG.

Hence, the Durban side have to break the jinx and record their maiden win against Joburg in Johannesburg to seal their place in the final.

#2 Recent form

Faf du Plessis and Leus de Plooy for JSK

Going into the must-win encounter, both teams have enjoyed similar recent form. If we take only the last five games into consideration, both sides have won three and lost two matches.

Joburg were down and out after their poor start to the campaign. They won just three of their nine games and had to upstage DSG in their last league game. Due to half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Leus de Plooy, Joburg chased down the 200+ run total and made it to the playoffs.

In the Eliminator against the Paarl Royals, the Faf du Plessis-led side recorded their most comfortable win of the tournament. Going into Qualifier 2, JSK have two consecutive triumphs on their back and will be confident enough to make it three in three.

Durban, meanwhile, began the tournament as one of the most ruthless sides, winning their first three fixtures. After a blip of two games, the red-and-blue outfit made sure they rule the roost once again as they clinched their next four encounters.

As mentioned earlier, DSG were handed a loss by JSK in their last league game. It somehow derailed their run as the Giants were completely outclassed by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 1 in Cape Town. With this, unlike JSK, DSG have been winless in their last two games and will have to gather some momentum on Thursday.

#1 Which team has more match-winners?

Heinrich Klaasen for DSG in 2024

In high-pressure encounters, it all boils down to how many match-winners a franchise possesses. While all the teams do have some quality players, it is largely important that a side doesn't overrely on one or two individuals.

That's were the Durban's Super Giants might enjoy a slight edge over the Joburg Super Kings. With huge strike power in their batting arsenal, DSG can torment any bowling attack and can rack up scores above 200 in any given match.

As many as three of the tournament's top seven run-getters are from the Durban franchise. All three batters—Matthew Breetzkee (386 runs), Heinrich Klaasen (373 runs), and JJ Smuts (286 runs)—have been quite phenomenal, to say the least.

As for the Joburg Kings, Leus de Plooy (367 runs) is their only batter who is among the top-10 highest run-getters in the competition. However, Faf du Plessis, who was on a cold streak previously, has now also joined the party and has notched up three fifties in his last four innings.

Apart from this, JSK should not overrely just on their openers and would want their middle and lower-order batters to join the party.

Among bowlers, both DSG and JSK possess a quality bowling group. In their last game, JSK found another pacer in Sam Cook, who took a four-wicket haul to guide the side into Qualifier 2.

While DSG have five bowlers who are among the top 15 wicket-takers of the tournament, JSK got three of them, including Lizaad Williams, who is the joint-second-highest wicket-taker of SA20 2024.

On paper, the Durban side do have a better roster, with more of their players in top-notch form. However, they will be away from home and need to overcome their last two losses in order to have a say in the game against JSK.

