Dwayne Bravo joins the elite players’ club endorsing DSC

The West Indian has inked a deal with sports goods manufacturer Delux Sports Company

by Press Release News 01 Aug 2017, 20:00 IST

DSC announces a partnership with all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

Delhi, 1st August, 2017

DSC is proud to announce a partnership with Windies cricket sensation Dwayne Bravo commonly known as "Champion" to his fans. One of the most charismatic and entertaining All rounders of the modern era, Dwayne made his international debut in 2004 and was an important member of the Windies Team that won 2012 and 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. Dwayne is one of the few cricketers whose appeal spans across continents and he is currently playing for Trinidad Knight Riders in CPL, Gujarat Lions in IPL, The Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League, Marquee International player of T20 Destination League South Africa.

"DSC has a long and rich history in cricket and is well known globally for its innovative products. I feel confident stepping onto the ground with my DSC equipment and am very excited to be a part of DSC Rebels Team,” quipped Dwayne while training with his team for CPL.

Dwayne is not just a high performing cricketer with a global appeal but a great entertainer, loved and supported by his fans worldwide. He epitomises performance, confidence and Fearless attitude which aligns very well with the core values of our brand. Dwayne is a great ambassador for the sport of cricket and we are proud to have him as a part of DSC family,” said Mr. Neeraj Aggarwal, Marketing Director, Delux Sports.

For more information please visit:

www.dsc-cricket.com

www.facebook.com/DSCcricket

www.instagram.com/dscfearless