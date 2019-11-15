×
Dwayne Bravo keeps door open for an international return

Kumar Shashwat
ANALYST
News
15 Nov 2019, 13:39 IST

Bravo could make a sensational return to international cricket
Bravo could make a sensational return to international cricket

What’s the story?

Dwayne Bravo fuelled speculation of an international return at a pre-tournament press conference on the eve of the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

In case you didn’t know

In October 2018, the all-rounder had announced his retirement from international cricket in order to ‘preserve his longevity’ in cricket, which signalled at him eyeing various T20 leagues across the globe for the foreseeable future.

Bravo had last turned out for the West Indies against Pakistan in a T20I in September 2016.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Maratha Arabians’ media ahead of the competition, Bravo kept the door open for a sensational comeback to international cricket. When he was quizzed by those in attendance about a possible return, he replied with ‘hopefully’, thereby throwing another hint that he might make his way into the international fold, after all. 

Earlier, on the 10th of November, the all-rounder had posted a cryptic Instagram message, wherein he stated,

As a former West Indies player, but [I] may soon come out of [international] retirement...anyway

Consequently, the rumour of him embarking on another international adventure has started gaining steam, especially with the West Indies undergoing a change in leadership.

Fellow Trinidadian, Kieron Pollard is currently in charge of the limited-overs sides while Dave Cameron, an administrator Bravo had numerous run-ins with, has also been replaced by Ricky Skerritt as the CWI president. 

Moreover, the reappointment of Phil Simmons as head coach could pave the way for the all-rounder to represent the West Indies again.

What’s next?

It would be interesting to see how this narrative involving Bravo and his international return pans out.

On the T10 front though, the West Indian would be hoping to better the Arabians’ semi-final appearance last season with a triumph in the upcoming tournament.  

Tags:
T10 League 2019 West Indies Cricket Kieron Pollard Dwayne Bravo
