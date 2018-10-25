Dwayne Bravo retires from international cricket

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 457 // 25 Oct 2018, 10:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from international cricket. The T20 expert who played several seasons for the Chennai Super Kings, last played for the Windies team in 2016.

In his retirement note, Bravo said that while he has maintained his passion for the game throughout, he has accepted that it has time to move on.

"Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lord's Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career".

"However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players."

He will continue to play T20 leagues around the world.

The 35-year-old made his ODI debut for the Windies side in 2004, and got his Test cap a few months later against the same opposition, England. His last ODI for the side came against India back in 2014.

A former captain of the Windies team in all formats, his last T20I was against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi in 2016.

More to follow...