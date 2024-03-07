DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: How did the IPL players fare on Day 7? ft. Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal

The knockout stages of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 kicked off on March 7. The four quarter-finals were played on Thursday. A comprehensive victory over Indian Oil helped Tata Sports Club qualify for the semi-finals. In a closely fought contest, CAG beat DY Patil Blue.

In the evening, Income Tax defeated Jain Irrigation easily to book a place in the semi-finals. In a high-scoring thriller, DY Patil Red held their nerves and beat Reliance1 to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Here is a look at how the IPL players fared on the seventh day of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

Chetan Sakaria (Tata Sports Club)

Chetan Sakaria had a forgettable outing against Indian Oil. He conceded 54 runs in his four overs and picked up a single wicket.

Venkatesh Iyer (Indian Oil)

Venkatesh Iyer opened for Indian Oil while chasing 233 against Tata Sports Club. He scored 17 off 15 balls before falling in the ninth over. With the ball, he registered figures of 0/52 in his four overs.

Aditya Tare (Indian Oil)

Aditya Tare lead Indian Oil in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. In the quarter-final clash, he fell cheaply for 16 off 10 balls and as a result, his side fell short by 60 runs.

Vaibhav Arora (Indian Oil)

Vaibhav Arora of Indian Oil was taken to the cleaners by the Tata Sports Club. The pacer conceded 65 runs in his four overs and went wicketless.

Shikhar Dhawan (DY Patil Blue)

Shikhar Dhawan had a stellar outing for DY Patil Blue against CAG. He opened the batting and remained not out till the end. He hit eight boundaries and six maximums to remain unbeaten on 99 off just 51 balls. His knock helped his side post 182 on the board.

Ayush Badoni (DY Patil Blue)

Ayush Badoni of DY Patil Blue missed out in the quarter-finals. He scored four off six balls and fell cheaply.

Dinesh Karthik (DY Patil Blue)

DY Patil Blue’s Dinesh Karthik struggled against CAG. He failed to get going and scored five off 15 balls before getting cleaned up in the 11th over.

Sachin Baby (CAG)

Sachin Baby of CAG played a handy knock against DY Patil Blue. While chasing 183, Baby scored a 15-ball 20 which eventually helped them get across the line with five balls to spare.

Mahipal Lomror (Income Tax)

Mahipal Lomror is captaining Income Tax in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. The skipper led from the front against Jain Irrigation. He scored a quickfire 33-ball 55 in the quarter-final clash. His knock comprised two boundaries and four maximums.

Sheldon Jackson (Income Tax)

Sheldon Jackson of Income Tax hit three fours and a six against Jain Irrigation and scored 28 off 19 balls.

Ishan Porel (Income Tax)

Ishan Porel was outstanding with the ball against Jain Irrigation. He picked up three wickets and conceded only 10 runs in his two overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Income Tax)

Yuzvendra Chahal played a key role in Income Tax reaching the semi-final stage. The leg-spinner bowled beautifully and registered figures of 3/17 in his 3.2 overs which helped them win the game comprehensively by 122 runs.

Vishnu Vinod (Reliance1)

Vishnu Vinod had a great day against DY Patil Red. He hit nine boundaries and four maximums to score 79 off just 40 balls which powered his side to 188/6.

Nehal Wadhera (Reliance1)

Reliance1’s Nehal Wadhera missed out against DY Patil Red. He scored a 13-ball 18 before getting dismissed in the 12th over.

Hardik Pandya (Reliance1)

Hardik Pandya is leading Reliance1 in the DY Patil Red in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. He scored 17 off 16 balls and fell in the 18th over. The skipper registered figures of 0/28 in his four overs.

Piyush Chawla (Reliance1)

Piyush Chawla remained unbeaten on 9 off 6 balls against DY Patil Red. With the ball, he conceded 31 runs and picked up two wickets in his three overs.

Kumar Kartikeya (Reliance1)

Kumar Karthikeyan had a forgettable day in the DY Patil T20 Cup. 2024. He bowled a single over and considered 14 runs.

Akash Madhwal (Reliance1)

Akash Madhwal of Reliance1 had a decent outing against DY Patil Red. He conceded 36 runs in his four overs, which included 10 dots. He also picked up a single wicket.

Aman Khan (DY Patil Red)

Chasing 189 against Reliance1, Aman Khan opened for DY Patil Red and scored 40 off 26 balls. His knock comprised six boundaries. He was influential in them getting off to a solid start.

Nitish Rana (DY Patil Red)

Nitish Rana struggled to get going against Reliance1. He scored only two runs off nine balls and fell in the ninth over. With the ball, he went wicketless and conceded 24 runs in his three overs.

Krunal Pandya (DY Patil Red)

Krunal Pandya struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate. He conceded 53 runs in his four-over spell. He missed out with the bat as he departed after scoring 21 off 15 balls.

Abdul Samad (DY Patil Red)

Abdul Samad played a match-winning knock in the quarterfinal against Reliance1. He remained unbeaten on 49 off just 31 balls to take his side across the line with two balls to spare. His knock comprised four boundaries and three maximums.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (DY Patil Red)

DY Pati Red’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar was brilliant with the new ball against Reliance1. When the other bowlers went on a journey, Kumar bowled a tight spell of 1/26 in his four overs.

Varun Chakaravarthy (DY Patil Red)

Varun Chakaravarthy had a decent outing for DY Patil Red. He picked the big wicket of Nehal Wadhera and conceded 34 runs in his four overs.

