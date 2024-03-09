DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: How did the IPL players fare in the final? ft. Krunal Pandya and Nitish Rana

DY Patil Red secured a 48-run win over Income Tax to clinch the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup title at DY Patil University Ground in Navi Mumbai.

DY Patil Red posted 221-9. Aman Khan (43), Siddharth Patidar (43), Nitish Rana (38) and Abdul Samad (32) were the standout batters. Captain Krunal Pandya contributed 23 at the death.

Sumit Kumar scalped a three-wicket haul for Income Tax, conceding 33 runs in four overs, while Shahbaz Ahmed and Ishan Porel picked up two wickets apiece. In response, Income Tax could score only 173-9, with Anuj Rawat (35), Sheldon Jackson (31 and M Mohammed (30) making handy contrbutions.

However, other batters failed to create an impact as Income Tax kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Abhinandan Singh picked up three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Nitish Rana claimed two wickets apiece.

On that note, let’s take a look at how IPL players fared in the grand finale of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

Aman Khan (DY Patil Red)

The opening batter amassed 43 off 26 with seven fours at a strike rate of 165.38.

Nitish Rana (DY Patil Red)

The No. 3 batter smacked 38 off 27 with two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 140.74.

Abdul Samad (DY Patil Red)

The No. 4 batter scored 32 off 13 with three fours and two sixes at a whopping strike rate of 246.15.

Krunal Pandya (DY Patil Red)

The DY Patil Red captain amassed 23 off 13, featuring one four and two sixes. He conceded 28 runs in his two-over spell without scalping a wicket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (DY Patil Red)

Kumar wasn't among the wickets in the grand finale, conceding 13 runs in two overs. Additionally, he bagged a golden duck.

Varun Chakravarthy (DY Patil Red)

Chakravarthy scalped two crucial wickets, conceding 20 runs in four overs. Moreover, he scored two runs in the first innings.

Anuj Rawat (Income Tax)

The Income Tax keeper-batter scored 35 off 24, featuring three fours and one six at a strike rate of 145.83.

Shahbaz Ahmed (Income Tax)

Ahmed picked up two wickets, conceding 37 runs in four overs with an economy of 9.25. He bagged a golden duck with the willow.

Sheldon Jackson (Income Tax)

Jackson looked impressive with the willow, scoring 31 off 27 with four fours and one six. However, he lost his wicket early after shifting gears.

Mahipal Lomror (Income Tax)

The Income Tax captain could score only three off five.

Lalit Yadav (Income Tax)

The all-rounder Lalit Yadav managed only two off four. He scalped a wicket, conceding 46 runs in three overs.

Ishan Porel (Income Tax)

Porel claimed two wickets, conceding 44 runs in four overs with an economy of 11. He scalped the wickets of Yogesh Takwale and Suryansh Shedge.

