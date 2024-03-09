DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: How did the IPL players fare in the semi-finals ft. Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar?

In the first semi-final, Income Tax defeated Tata Sports Club by 41 runs while DY Patil Red secured a 91-run dominating win over CAG in the second semi-final.

Moving to the details of the first game, Income Tax posted a total of 181/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Lalit Yadav's 57-run knock in 28 balls while Pramod Chandila contributed 48 runs. Chetan Sakaria was the star bowler, scalping two wickets for Tata Sports Club.

In reply, Tata Sports Club got bundled out for 140 runs in 19.1 overs with Sujit Naik (51) top-scoring. Sumit Kumar scalped a three-fer, conceding 30 runs in four overs while M Mohammed and Pradipta Pramanik picked up two wickets apiece for Income Tax.

In the second semi-final, DY Patil Red racked up a dominating total of 221/7 in 20 overs, thanks to Siddharth Patidar's 78-run knock while Krunal Pandya (44) and Abdul Samad (40) shined with important knocks.

In response, CAG got all-out for 130 runs in 16.1 overs. Sanveer Singh was the lone warrior, scoring 51 runs. Krunal Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy scalped four wickets apiece for DY Patil Red.

On that note, let’s take a look at how IPL players fared on the eighth day of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

Sheldon Jackson (Income Tax)

Sheldon Jackson, batting at No. 3, could score only two runs in six balls with a strike rate of 33.33. Though he couldn't create an impact with the bat, his team came out victorious.

Mahipal Lomror (Income Tax)

Income Tax skipper Mahipal Lomror amassed 15 runs in 16 balls with one-four. Batting at No. 4, he failed to create a significant impact.

Anuj Rawat (Income Tax)

Anuj Rawat batted in the middle-order, playing a crucial role with his 32-run unbeaten knock in 22 balls, featuring three fours and one six.

Lalit Yadav (Income Tax)

Lalith Yadav scored a match-turning 57-run knock in only 28 balls, including six fours and three sixes at an impressive strike rate of 203.57. Furthermore, he scalped one wicket, conceding nine runs in 1.1 overs.

Shahbaz Ahmed (Income Tax)

Shahbaz Ahmed could score only four runs with the willow. However, he put up a decent performance with the ball, scalping one wicket, and conceding 15 runs.

Ishan Porel (Income Tax)

Ishan Porel scalped the wicket of Chinmay Sutar to turn the tables towards his side. He conceded 23 runs in his four-over spell and looked decent with his bowling.

Chetan Sakariya (Tata Sports Club)

Tata Sports Club bowler Chetan Sakariya picked up two wickets, conceding 32 runs in three overs. With the bat, he bagged a golden duck.

Aman Khan (DY Patil Red)

Aman Khan, the opening batter, could score only eight runs in eight balls with two fours. It was a short stay for him at the crease.

Nitish Rana (DY Patil Red)

Batting at No. 3, Nitish Rana amassed 34 runs in 22 balls with five fours and one six at a strike rate of 154.55.

Krunal Pandya (DY Patil Red)

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Krunal Pandya was the true match-winner for DY Patil Red with both the bat and the ball. He accumulated 44 runs in 24 balls, featuring three fours and three sixes. Additionally, he scalped a four-wicket haul with the ball to turn the game towards his side.

Abdul Samad (DY Patil Red)

Abdul Samad scored a valuable 18-ball 40-run knock with one four and four sixes. His cameo changed the complexion of the game. Moreover, he scalped a wicket with the ball.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (DY Patil Red)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was miserly with his two-over spell, conceding 12 runs without scalping a wicket.

Varun Chakravarthy (DY Patil Red)

Varun Chakravarthy pocketed a match-winning four-wicket haul, conceding only 20 runs in four overs.

Sachin Baby (CAG)

Sachin Baby, batting at No. 4, scored 16 runs in 11 balls with one four and one six. However, his short stay turned out to be a nightmare for his side.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App