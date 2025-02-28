DY Patil T20 Cup 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The DY Patil T20 Cup returns for its 19th edition. The league matches officially commence on Monday, February 24, and conclude on Saturday, March 1. The tournament will feature 24 league-stage matches, followed by seven additional matches during the playoffs. Matches will be hosted across four venues in Navi Mumbai: DY Patil Cricket Stadium, RCP Cricket Ground, DY Patil University Ground, and DY Patil Talegaon.

Known for its competitive spirit and high-intensity cricket, the DY Patil T20 Cup brings together 16 teams, showcasing some of the best domestic and international talent. The previous edition saw DY Patil Red claim victory in a thrilling final against Income Tax, led by captain Krunal Pandya. Key performances from players like Nitish Rana, Abdul Samad, and Varun Chakravarthy played a pivotal role in their triumph.

This year’s edition promises to be equally exciting, with several notable players confirmed to participate, including Deepak Chahar, Priyam Garg, Krunal Pandya, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, and more. Their presence is expected to elevate the level of competition and deliver memorable moments for fans and players alike.

The tournament, which has become a significant fixture in the domestic cricket calendar, continues to provide a platform for emerging talent while also featuring seasoned professionals. With its mix of skill, passion, and energy, the DY Patil T20 Cup is set to offer high-quality cricket and thrilling encounters that will captivate audiences throughout the duration of the competition.

As teams battle for supremacy, all eyes will be on Navi Mumbai for what promises to be another unforgettable edition of this prestigious tournament.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately, the matches of the DY Patil shall not have live streaming telecast.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers with valid subscriptions can access the live streaming of the DY Patil T20 Cup on the JioHotstar app and website.

