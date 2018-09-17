Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
E-mails leaked from the rift between Star and BCCI over Kohli's absence from Asia Cup

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
4.74K   //    17 Sep 2018, 10:54 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
Virat's absence from Asia Cup leads to a war of words between Star and BCCI

Recently, the reports of the war of words between Star and BCCI came up with Virat Kohli's absence from the Asia Cup as the crux of the matter. The reports said that the broadcaster (Star) wasn't happy with the fact that Kohli's absenteeism will result in a considerable loss of their revenues as the ratings tend to go up when Kohli comes out to bat or when he is on the field. 

Moreover, the reports from Mirror also added that the broadcaster, Star, has written to the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) about the possible breach of argument. However, confirmation about the same was pending as no convincing evidence was up on the platter. But, today (17th of September) more facts have emerged which tend to strengthen the reports. Besides, as per the reports in Mirror, there have been some letter exchanges among Star, ACC, and BCCI. 

Star: Kohli's absence will dent our revenue generation

Sunil Manohar from Star had written a letter(E-mail) to ACC official Tusith Perera which read, “In our view, this announcement about the absence of one of the world’s best batsmen from Asia Cup, only 15 days before the commencement of the Asia Cup, is a serious dent to us and will severely impact our ability to monetize and generate revenues from the tournament."

“In light of the ACC’s contractual obligations under the MRA as highlighted above and the serious ramifications on our business on account of the absence of the best available Indian team, we hereby request you to get in touch with BCCI at the earliest to ensure that the ACC’s obligations under the MRA are met,” the mail by Manohar dated September 4. 

Star maintains that resting Kohli is a breach of Media Rights Agreement (MRA) 

“We would like to bring to your notice that our media rights agreement dated June 29, 2017, with the ACC requires that the ACC ensures that the best available teams from each participating nation, including India, should form a part of the Asia Cup."

“It is apparent from the media advisory issued by the BCCI as well statements made to the media by the chairman of the senior selection committee (MSK Prasad) that Virat Kohli has been rested despite him being available."

“Virat Kohli has been the most prolific run scorer in world cricket in the recent past. His presence in the Indian team and his aggressive captaincy has a dramatic impact on the outcome of each event," the Star official maintained. 

BCCI replies to the claims

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri replied to the mail, “Kindly note that the team selected by BCCI selection Committee (an expert body comprising of former cricketers) to participate in the Asia Cup as announced on 1 September 2018 is the best available team."

“Please also take note that selection of the best available team for participation in a tournament is the sole prerogative of the selection committee of BCCI. It is not open for Asian Cricket Council or its broadcaster to insist on the selection of any particular player and/or to question the expert opinion of the Selection Committee as to which is the best available team for a particular tournament.”

He concluded, “Needless to add, this email is being issued without prejudice to BCCI’s rights and contentions in law, all of which are expressly reserved.”

ACC: Resting Kohli is no breach of MRA

Further, in a letter to Star, the ACC official Tusith Perera stated the non-selection of Kohli was no infringement of the agreement. “The matter was discussed with the BCCI. We have been informed by BCCI that best available team is participating in Asia Cup 2018. Therefore, we would like to reiterate that ACC is fully compliant with its MRLA obligations,” he concluded.

Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli BCCI
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
