ECC 2022, Group C: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After the completion of Group A and Group B games, the European Cricket Championship (ECC) moves to Group C action starting on September 26 (Monday). Five teams will participate in the group.
Spain and Netherlands XI have moved to the championship week from Group A and Group B after beating Ireland XI and Denmark respectively. The winners of Group C and Group D will also move to the championship week starting October 10.
ECC 2022, Group C: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Monday, September 26
Belgium vs France, 3.00 pm
Malta vs Luxembourg, 5.00 pm
France vs Scotland XI, 7.00 pm
Belgium vs Luxembourg, 9.00 pm
Scotland XI vs Malta, 11.00 pm
Tuesday, September 27
Luxembourg vs Malta, 3.00 pm
Scotland XI vs Belgium, 5.00 pm
France vs Luxembourg, 7.00 pm
Belgium vs Malta, 9.00 pm
Scotland XI vs France, 11.00 pm
Wednesday, September 28
Belgium vs Scotland XI, 3.00 pm
Luxembourg vs France, 5.00 pm
Malta vs Belgium, 7.00 pm
Scotland XI vs Luxembourg, 9.00 pm
France vs Malta, 11.00 pm
Thursday, September 29
Malta vs Scotland XI, 3.00 pm
Luxembourg vs Belgium, 5.00 pm
Malta vs France, 7.00 pm
Luxembourg vs Scotland XI, 9.00 pm
France vs Belgium, 11.00 pm
Friday, September 30
Qualifier 1, 3.00 pm
Eliminator, 5.00 pm
Qualifier 2, 8.00 pm
Final, 11.00 pm
ECC 2022, Group C: Live Streaming Details
The FanCode app and website will live stream all the games of the tournament for fans in India.
ECC 2022, Group C: Squads
Scotland XI
Alex Hinkley, Angus Guy, Ben Davidson, Brandon McMullen, Callum Garden, Jack Hogarth, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Kess Sajjad, Lewis O'Donnell, Liam Naylor, Michael English, Muhaymen Majeed, Uzzair Shah
Belgium
Adnan Razzaq, Ali Raza, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Sulaiman, Muneeb Muhammad, Murid Ekrami, Omid Malik Khel, Omid Rahimi, Reyhan Faiz, Saber Zakhil, Sajad Ahmadzai, Shagharai Sefat, Sherry Butt, Waqas Raja, Zaki Shah
France
Abdul Mahathir, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Dawood Ahmadzai, Hevit Alodin Jackson, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Jubaid Ahamed, Lingeswaran Canessane, Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rithurshan Gunarasa, Rohullah Mangal, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Zain Ahmad
Malta
Amar Sharma, Azeem Sathi, Basil George, Bikram Arora, Bilal Khan, Darshit Patankar, Eldhose Mathew, Gaurav Maithani, Justin Shaju, Samuel Stanislaus, Suhrid Roy, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas
Luxembourg
Amit Dhingra, Anoop Orsu, Ansh Trivedi, Eliyas Jabarkhel, Marcus Cope, Mohit Dixit, Oscar Whiteman, Pankaj Malav, Shiv Karan Gill, Thomas Martin, Timothy Barker, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, William Cope