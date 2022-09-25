ECC 2022, Group C: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After the completion of Group A and Group B games, the European Cricket Championship (ECC) moves to Group C action starting on September 26 (Monday). Five teams will participate in the group.

Spain and Netherlands XI have moved to the championship week from Group A and Group B after beating Ireland XI and Denmark respectively. The winners of Group C and Group D will also move to the championship week starting October 10.

ECC 2022, Group C: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, September 26

Belgium vs France, 3.00 pm

Malta vs Luxembourg, 5.00 pm

France vs Scotland XI, 7.00 pm

Belgium vs Luxembourg, 9.00 pm

Scotland XI vs Malta, 11.00 pm

Tuesday, September 27

Luxembourg vs Malta, 3.00 pm

Scotland XI vs Belgium, 5.00 pm

France vs Luxembourg, 7.00 pm

Belgium vs Malta, 9.00 pm

Scotland XI vs France, 11.00 pm

Wednesday, September 28

Belgium vs Scotland XI, 3.00 pm

Luxembourg vs France, 5.00 pm

Malta vs Belgium, 7.00 pm

Scotland XI vs Luxembourg, 9.00 pm

France vs Malta, 11.00 pm

Thursday, September 29

Malta vs Scotland XI, 3.00 pm

Luxembourg vs Belgium, 5.00 pm

Malta vs France, 7.00 pm

Luxembourg vs Scotland XI, 9.00 pm

France vs Belgium, 11.00 pm

Friday, September 30

Qualifier 1, 3.00 pm

Eliminator, 5.00 pm

Qualifier 2, 8.00 pm

Final, 11.00 pm

ECC 2022, Group C: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all the games of the tournament for fans in India.

ECC 2022, Group C: Squads

Scotland XI

Alex Hinkley, Angus Guy, Ben Davidson, Brandon McMullen, Callum Garden, Jack Hogarth, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Kess Sajjad, Lewis O'Donnell, Liam Naylor, Michael English, Muhaymen Majeed, Uzzair Shah

Belgium

Adnan Razzaq, Ali Raza, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Sulaiman, Muneeb Muhammad, Murid Ekrami, Omid Malik Khel, Omid Rahimi, Reyhan Faiz, Saber Zakhil, Sajad Ahmadzai, Shagharai Sefat, Sherry Butt, Waqas Raja, Zaki Shah

France

Abdul Mahathir, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Dawood Ahmadzai, Hevit Alodin Jackson, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Jubaid Ahamed, Lingeswaran Canessane, Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rithurshan Gunarasa, Rohullah Mangal, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Zain Ahmad

Malta

Amar Sharma, Azeem Sathi, Basil George, Bikram Arora, Bilal Khan, Darshit Patankar, Eldhose Mathew, Gaurav Maithani, Justin Shaju, Samuel Stanislaus, Suhrid Roy, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas

Luxembourg

Amit Dhingra, Anoop Orsu, Ansh Trivedi, Eliyas Jabarkhel, Marcus Cope, Mohit Dixit, Oscar Whiteman, Pankaj Malav, Shiv Karan Gill, Thomas Martin, Timothy Barker, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, William Cope

