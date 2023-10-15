ECC Championship Week 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After the conclusion of the group stage, the European Cricket Championship will move to Championship Week on Monday, October 16. Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain will continue to host the exciting campaign.

In the Group A final, Spain defeated France by seven wickets. In the Group B final, Jersey stunned Belgium with an eight-wicket win. Italy defeated Denmark by six wickets in the Group C final with Ireland XI coming out on top over Hungary in the Group D final.

England XI were the champions from Group E after defeating Switzerland by 63 runs in the final. In the Group F grand finale, Germany thumped Scotland XI by seven wickets to earn the last spot in the Championship week.

A total of seven teams are set to compete in this group: namely Netherlands XI, Spain, Jersey, Italy, Ireland XI, England XI, and Germany. Netherlands XI will enter the Championship Week on the basis of automatic qualification after winning the inaugural edition.

Each team will play the other teams once in a single round-robin format. The top four sides make it to the playoffs, with the final scheduled on Saturday, October 21.

ECC Championship Week 2023: Full schedule and match timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 16, Spain vs Jersey, 3:00 PM

Match 2 - October 16, Italy vs Netherlands XI, 5:30 PM

Match 3 - October 16, Spain vs Ireland XI, 7:30 PM

Match 4 - October 16, Jersey vs England XI, 10:00 PM

Match 5 - October 17, Germany vs Ireland XI, 12:00 AM

Match 6 - October 17, Italy vs Spain, 3:00 PM

Match 7 - October 17, Germany vs England XI, 5:30 PM

Match 8 - October 17, Netherlands XI vs Ireland XI, 7:30 PM

Match 9 - October 17, Germany vs Jersey, 10:00 PM

Match 10 - October 18, Netherlands XI vs England XI, 12:00 AM

Match 11 - October 18, Jersey vs Ireland XI, 1:00 PM

Match 12 - October 18, Italy vs England XI, 3:00 PM

Match 13 - October 18, Germany vs Netherlands XI, 5:30 PM

Match 14 - October 18, Spain vs England XI, 7:30 PM

Match 15 - October 18, Italy vs Germany, 10:00 PM

Match 16 - October 19, Spain vs Netherlands, 12:00 AM

Match 17 - October 19, England XI vs Ireland XI, 3:00 PM

Match 18 - October 19, Jersey vs Netherlands XI, 5:30 PM

Match 19 - October 19, Ireland XI vs Italy, 7:30 PM

Match 20 - October 19, Spain vs Germany, 10:00 PM

Match 21 - October 20, Italy vs Jersey, 12:00 AM

Qualifier 1 - October 20, 3:00 PM

Eliminator - October 20, 5:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - October 20, 8:30 PM

Final - October 21, 12:00 AM

ECC Championship Week 2023: Telecast and live streaming details

The European Cricket Championship 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app. However, no live telecast of the competition will be available on any TV channel in India.

ECC Championship Week 2023: Full squads

Netherlands XI: Charles Perchard, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Patrick Gouge, Toby Britton, Jack Kemp, Theo Pullman, Jonty Jenner, Rhys Palmer, Elliot Corbel, George Richardson, Joshua Lawrenson, Sam Patidar

Spain: Adam Alger, Ameer Hamzah, Awais Ahmed, Babar Khan, Daniel Doyle, Calle Hamza, Saleem Dar, Hassan Ali, Lorne Burns, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan, Ravi Panchal, Robiul Khan, Yasir Ali

Jersey: Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard, Charlie Brennan, Jack Kemp, James Smith, Josh Lawrenson, Julius Sumerauer, Louis Kelly, Patrick Gouge, Theo Pullman, Toby Britton, William Perchard, Zak Tribe

Italy: Ali Raza Islam, Amir Sharif, Dinidu Marage, Gagandeep Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Joy Perera, Madupa Fernando, Nishermal Fernando, Rajmani Sandhu, Simranjit Singh, Sujith Rillagodage, Zain Ali, Zain Naqvi

Ireland XI: Adam Kennedy, Cameron Melly, Carson McCullough, Gavin Hoey, Jared Wilson, John McNally, Liam Doherty, Mike Frost, Olly Riley, Sam Harbinson, Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Tim Tector

England XI: Andy Rishton, Cameron Hemp, Conner Haddow, Dan Lincoln, David Scott, Freddie Fallows, Harrison Ward, Matthew Siddall, Rich Edwards, Sam Young, Toby Greatwood, Tom Hinley, Tommy Sturgess

Germany: Abdul Basir, Abdul Shakoor, Adil Khan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Fayaz Nasserri, Ghulam Ahmadi, Hamid Wardak, Jamshed Khan, Janpreet Singh, Rohit Singh, Sachin Mandy, Shahid Afridi, Walter Behr